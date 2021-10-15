 BlueWhiteIllustrated - An inside look at Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham's recruitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-15 07:56:37 -0500') }} football Edit

An inside look at Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham's recruitment

Jaishawn Barham
Jaishawn Barham (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Despite being one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2022 class, Rivals100 linebacker Jaishawn Barham's recruitment remains a relative mystery to fans and coaches alike. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances star does all his talking on the field and rarely comments on any offer, visit, or top school.

Penn State and South Carolina have hosted Barham and his family for official visits already this season and he has one more planned in a couple weeks.

*****

MORE: Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham's parents go in-depth on Penn State

MORE: Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham's parents go in-depth on South Carolina

MORE: Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham's parents go in-depth on Maryland

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}