An inside look at Rivals100 LB Jaishawn Barham's recruitment

Despite being one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2022 class, Rivals100 linebacker Jaishawn Barham's recruitment remains a relative mystery to fans and coaches alike. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances star does all his talking on the field and rarely comments on any offer, visit, or top school.

Penn State and South Carolina have hosted Barham and his family for official visits already this season and he has one more planned in a couple weeks.