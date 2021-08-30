An early look at Penn State Wisconsin matchup, predictions: BWI Daily

Penn State is now just days away from starting the 2021 season. The Nittany Lions travel to Wisconsin for a Week 1 showdown in Madison, and the game is the focus of today's BWI Daily. Thomas Frank Carr and Greg Pickel discuss the matchup, keys to the game, and more before offering a prediction. As of Monday, the Badgers are listed as a 4.5-point favorite. Kickoff is set for Noon ET on FOX.

They start by taking a look at the 2020 season for Wisconsin, which was tumultuous and rocky because of COVID 19, with multiple missed weeks and canceled games sandwiched between several good wins, were some rough losses that T-Frank points out as to why you might want to think twice about having the Badgers as the runaway favorite. Greg also gives you a preview of what to expect from the Wisconsin offense, which is not the same ground and pound attack that you're used to seeing from the team from Madison. They discuss Graham Mertz, the passing attack, and how Wisconsin has changed several things in their arsenal since the last time the two teams met in 2018. They take a look at the Wisconsin offensive line against the Penn State defensive line and see who has the advantage in the trenches, before looking at the Badgers' defense and the strength of the team, it's secondary. Finally, they give game predictions and Greg gives you the line and where he's putting his money.

The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.

