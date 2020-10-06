BlueWhiteIllustrated - Among defensive linemen, OL Des Holmes making strong preseason impression

Or, maybe more specifically, his emergence was one acknowledged nearly universally among Penn State’s defensive line participants, the first-hand witnesses to the fourth-year guard’s ascent.

The sentiment regarding Holmes’ emergence this preseason was a nearly universal one among the participants for last week’s Penn State virtual media days.

“Offensively, somebody that people don't talk about that is going to do really well is Des Holmes ,” Toney said. “That boy, he got a great punch, great feet. He's getting confidence that I always knew that he had. So I can see Des having a good year himself.”

Toney’s pick on the offensive side of the ball, on the other hand, was much less of a known quantity.

Asked to select two candidates for a breakout season ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 2020 campaign, the veteran defensive end quickly selected Jesse Luketa, praising the work ethic of the likely starting Will linebacker.

Rotating with Rasheed Walker at left tackle last season, Holmes has been practicing at left guard this preseason and has made the most of the opportunity. Up close and personal with Holmes now from his three-technique defensive tackle position, veteran P.J. Mustipher can attest to as much.

“I go up against Des every day. It's a battle in the trenches. When we go against each other, I know I gotta be on my P's and Q's or I'm not gonna win,” Mustipher said. “I think he knows the same thing, so we've been battling out there and practice and now that we got the pads on, we turned it up a notch as well.

“I think Des has the potential to be the best guard in America. Des got the length, the strength, and the size and he has the right mindset to do it. I think that Des has worked his behind off since he's arrived on campus and I think it's going to pay dividends for him this season.”

The emergence of Holmes isn’t completely out of the blue, though.

Taking a redshirt upon arriving at Penn State in 2017, Holmes saw action in five games during the 2018 season before becoming a regular part of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line rotation last year. His 288 snaps for the season made him the seventh man in the unit and the third tackle.

Making a point to highlight Holmes’ potential ahead of the 2019 season, Franklin’s initial assessment now appears uncannily true and has come to fruition for the 6-foot-5, 322-pounder.

“You talk to our defensive linemen, ask them about Des,” Franklin told reporters in August 2019. “Des is a big man and he's got light feet. He probably has the heaviest hands of our offensive line. When he punches you, you feel it. I mean, it's like two bear claws coming at you. He's a powerful guy.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Holmes graded out slightly higher in pass blocking (67.0) than in his run blocking (64.5) in a nearly even split between snap counts (141 pass vs. 147 run).

Similarly challenged, and motivated, by Holmes’ presence since the move inside, defensive tackle Judge Culpepper outlined big things ahead.

“Someone who's been improving and it's really someone I like going against is Des Holmes,” Culpepper said. “He's moved to guard and he's got a hell of a strike. Real strong guy. So it's good to get work against him.”