“But no, I don't feel that way at all, and that's why I'm going to focus on my job and doing it to the best of my ability, and getting these kids better, developing them, and showing them how to handle adversity, how to handle challenges… And I think with all that we've been put through, nonconference and now conference with another Top 25 coming in, top ten strength of schedule, all that good stuff, these experiences will only make us better, stronger, as we continue on our path. We've got a lot of basketball to be played. We have 11 games, the Big Ten Tournament. There's a lot to happen, still, and I really believe in this team and I think they believe in us too.”

“I feel really good about where we are as a staff and what we're doing for this program. My expectations are high. I did not expect to be in this situation. We just have to keep getting better and keep growing,” he said. “But I feel supported by the president and Sandy. I feel their commitment to what we're trying to do. I don't want to look back. I want to stay forward here.

Yet in meeting with the media Monday afternoon for the first time since a 64-60 loss to Rutgers Saturday, a loss that dropped the Nittany Lions to 0-9 against Big Ten opponents and 7-13 overall for the season, the head coach refused to waver. In the face of questions regarding his job security at Penn State in this, his eighth season at the helm, Chambers instead said he felt supported by athletic director Sandy Barbour and university president Eric Barron and maintained his confidence in the program’s trajectory.

Disappointing as the results have been against the expectations felt throughout the entire program coming off an NIT championship a season ago, Chambers said the players on the team have not wavered either.

Noting that he’d arrived slightly late to the press conference as he’d checked in on the practice facility moments earlier, Chambers said what he saw backed up the claim. There, players were putting up putting extra shots in advance of their Tuesday afternoon practice session.

So too were players getting in extra lifts, extra film sessions, and extra time spent getting treatment in the team’s training room, he said. “I like where their heads are right now. I like where their belief is right now, and that's really the critical piece,” said Chambers. “And as long as we keep that, and keep growing, and keep getting better, we're going to put ourselves right back in that situation and I fully believe that we're about to break through or get over this hump that has prevented us to find a victory.”

The hump has taken on a variety of forms this season, but Chambers allowed that late-game situations have been a primary culprit in that denial.

Posting a league-worst 61.8 points per game against Big Ten opponents, the Nittany Lions have nonetheless found themselves in competitive games in six of their nine conference losses. Averaging losses of just 4.5 points per game in those six contests, Chambers identified needing stops, key rebounds on both ends of the floor, improved clutch free throw shooting, and maybe even a good bounce or two to close out those opportunities with wins instead of losses.

“Can we clean up some things? Sure. I'm always going to look myself in the mirror after every game and see what could I do better? What could we as a staff do better?” Chambers said. “I think we're really close. A shot's gotta go our way, a bounce has gotta go our way, a dive has gotta go our way, a charge has gotta go our way, a shot clock violation has gotta go our way that's a tie-up of some sort.

“But, I will say this too, we have to create our own luck. I thought Rutgers beat us to every 50-50 ball. Almost,” Chambers added, highlighting a gritty if brief stretch of plays by John Harrar and Rasir Bolton Saturday afternoon. “That's what Penn State embodies. That's what we need to get back to.”

Certain that his Nittany Lions can in fact still do that before the end of the season, Chambers resorted to his belief that as long as the effort and determination remain intact, repeated opportunities will soon create improved results.

“We all look at the 0-9. I don't think it's a reflection of how hard we've played and how well we've competed for long stretches in some of these games,” said Chambers. “Our strength of schedule is top ten. We put these guys through the gauntlet, for good or bad. On the outside, it looks bad, but on the inside, I say it's good because we're going to get so many great experiences from this. We're going to keep learning from this. So I think if you look at it that way, we're going to keep working at it. We're going to keep showing up.”