“The one thing about hard training is... when you train really hard, you want to see improvement. And with some of the equipment situations and the training situations we have, that ‘maintenance’ word, which we freakin' hate and we don't even want to talk about, is, in fact, a reality to a degree for our guys,” Galt said. “I think it's a big challenge for us to continue to find ways to motivate them and keep them motivated.”

Uniformity doesn’t exist. Some players have access to weight facilities, others have access to public fields. Some have both, others have neither. Of Galt’s estimation, the football program has “36 or 37 guys right now that have very little weight equipment.” Even those that do have equipment at their disposal are being forced to be creative.

A strength coach for 36 years, Penn State’s Assistant Athletics Director for Performance Enhancement is facing an unlimited set of logistical challenges. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Galt is offering suggestions on strength and conditioning to 124 Nittany Lions, 108 who were enrolled and sent home indefinitely and the second set of 16 Class of 2020 members, all via phone calls, videos, text messages, Zoom web conferences and FaceTimes.

That particular, overarching challenge was realized early on in the process.



Quickly learning the individual circumstances of each player, and the tools and equipment available to them, Galt and his five-man staff doled out a hastily assembled suggested workout. (NCAA rules currently prohibit mandatory workouts.) For those without equipment, that meant a three-days-a-week bodyweight workout.

The drawbacks were obvious.

“There's only so many push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups... you can really do,” Galt said. “So we've tried to be creative with pausing, with high volume, with a lot of different things there and making sure that all three days are different. It's hard honestly to get the load on your legs without some kind of resistance.

“The first week worked fine, everybody says good. The second week started and we're like, you know what, this is gonna get really stale, really fast, coming in and doing this workout and… how much improvement are we going to see from a bodyweight workout?”

The answer, Galt acknowledged, was not much.

So the strength staff got creative. Seeing military training videos online making use of backpacks and duffel bags filled with 50 pounds of at-home items, they decided to make a video.

“I took my Rose Bowl bag from a few years back, I bought a 50-pound bag of sand from Lowe's for $3.47, kept it in the plastic, put it in the bag, voila, I got a 50-pound weighted bag,” Galt said. “If you do a push up with that thing on your back, that's legit. That's bench press there. Most guys can't do pull-ups with 50 pounds on. So now you're really starting to introduce some resistance that can really help you. It's helped our squats, it's helped our lunges, it's helped our one leg stuff, whether it's step-ups or pistol squats. It's probably tripled the efficiency of the bodyweight workout.

“So it's been a huge improvement for us and the guys have been great. We suggest that they go out and do it. They all got book bags and I think the vast majority of our bodyweight guys are now on the book bag workout, which has been a really good positive for us and a good way to keep them going. We just have to keep coming up with good original ways to use them.”

With no finish line in sight to this current, locked-down environment on a nation-wide scale, Galt acknowledged that this is only going to get more difficult as days turn into weeks, and weeks become months.

Already in a state of total disruption to their version of “normal” at Penn State, classes moved online, separated from friends and teammates, in the majority of the cases moved back in with parents or caregivers, the players are experiencing the same cabin fever as the majority of Americans.

“As far as the motivation is concerned… I think that the big word right now might be boredom,” Galt said. “Not with just their daily ritual, because that's a whole other question and that certainly comes in there too, but really, just the programming we can do.

“Their health and their safety is the priority for us, but we've got to continue to be original and continue to give them programming options and adjustments that they're not going to get tired of because you got to realize that a bunch of our guys are doing bodyweight stuff and backpack workouts. And you think, Well there's only so much you can do with a 50-pound backpack, right? Well, it's our job to come up with a lot of different things to do so that they don't go in every week and say, ‘Okay, I got these backpacks, I've done it three straight weeks, this is getting old. I don't see improvement.’”