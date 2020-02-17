“It’s changed so much,” added treasurer Madisen Patanella, a junior. “From not even being about to fill the student section my freshman year to now filling double-overflow up top, it’s kind of insane.”

“Everyone just wants to get more involved,” executive board member Jonathan Flatley, a sophomore, said. “It’s just been crazy.”

You might have found this same group of students leveraging a pile of McDonald’s chicken nuggets just to get students to listen to what they had to say about basketball tickets. Now, it’s easy.

The Legion of Blue had just started selling tickets in the HUB recently because now there’s a demand to warrant it, where before only the annual THON game had drawn enough interest to bring students to the table without some kind of marketing gimmick.

“This last month and a half — that’s the reason we’re here,” Legion of Blue president Vinny Nardella said as he watched students purchase their tickets for Saturday’s game.

The Legion of Blue, as the student section is called, is learning how to manage Penn State’s sudden ascent — and the subsequent boom in interest — along with everyone else. They weren’t sure what to expect as they set up shop on a Thursday afternoon, a pile of tickets in their hands, but they found a group of eager customers.

Nowadays, they have to be, even when Northwestern — the Big Ten’s last place team — comes to the Bryce Jordan Center.

The conversations were short and fast-paced as Penn State students progressed through the line and approached the table where members of the basketball student section were selling tickets.

There was a line when the table first opened around 3 p.m., leading to the aforementioned haste, but it dwindled as the break between classes concluded, turning a hustling table into more of a hive of activity as students came and went.

It was certainly more relaxed than the frenzy that broke out before Penn State’s game against Minnesota, when the line grew so long at one point that Nardella had to make his operation mobile, taking tickets in his hands to people in line just to help thin out the crowd looking to grab a seat to Penn State’s first sellout at the BJC since 2011.

Nardella and the other executives working the table didn’t know it on Thursday, but a game against the lowly Wildcats would produce a similar spectacle.

Just over 14,400 people came to see the Nittany Lions beat Northwestern 77-61, a good number of them students rubbing the sleep out of their eyes for a noon start. The T-shirts for Team Ream day that the Legion of Blue spent about an hour laying out before the game didn’t just decorate the seatbacks as they might have last season or even just a few months before. There were students there to wear them.

For this group of 11 students, which gets together throughout the year to figure out how to drive interest in Penn State basketball, the new reality feels like a dream.

“It’s uncharted territory,” Ryan Hodinko, another sophomore, said.

Things have been crazy — but a good kind of crazy. The Legion of Blue is having fun talking smack against its fellow Big Ten schools on social media because, well, you can do that when your team is 20-5 and in second place in the conference. Even in-state powerhouse Villanova hasn’t been safe from a digital jab or two.

Students are constantly reaching out looking for tickets, inquiring about watch parties for road games and generally showing interest where in years past they couldn’t be bothered.

It’s easy for Patanella to remember a time when she would come to games and sit by herself because none of her friends wanted to go with her. Hodinko had one friend who had any interest in going to games last season.

Last week, about 20 of Pantanella’s sorority sisters inquired about Northwestern tickets. Hodinko fielded more than a handful of requests from his teammates on the club baseball team.

The Legion of Blue is thrilled by the interest, and the executive members are excited that now their friends want to be involved in something they devote so much time to.

But they’ll remember those who doubted, those who questioned them for spending so much time working with a team that many students weren’t interested in watching.

For those here since the beginning, it feels great to be right.

“I say it to my friends all the time,” Patanella said, laughing. “I rub it in their faces every day. Everybody thought we were kind of nuts...And now, people are like, ‘Oh my god, I want to come to a game.’”



