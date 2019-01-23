“You see guys who go right from the Big Ten to the NHL,” Jones said. “It’s a great conference. It’s a great league, and that’s how it is.”

Fourteen games into their conference season, the Nittany Lions are tied with Wisconsin for last place in the seven-team Big Ten. Penn State owns just a meager 5-8-1 mark against other Big Ten teams and is just 3-5 at home.

If he could pinpoint the solution to Penn State’s distinct struggles in Big Ten conference play, he wouldn’t be answering the question in the first place.

Peyton Jones fumbled with the question for a moment, forming his thoughts before ultimately settling on one of the most reliable cliches in sports.

It’s a league that has exposed the flaws in these Nittany Lions even since their rise to annual NCAA Tournament contention. Over the last three years, Penn State is 24-27-7 in Big Ten play and 32-9-2 in other games. (The latter number includes Big Ten Tournament games.) The NIttany Lions have one sweep in 19 regular season Big Ten series between this season and last.

Conference games remain a hurdle for a program which cleared several of them with one jump in 2016-17.

Ask around and most players have their own explanations and theories behind the shortcomings. Ludvig Larsson, a graduate transfer from Merrimack College, said he thinks the Nittany Lions would benefit from some more commitment in their defensive zone.

Penn State’s 4.36 goals allowed against mark in conference play makes it hard to argue with that stance.

But what’s more interesting is the common thread that emerged from conversations with players — Big Ten play is more emotional.

Guy Gadowsky acknowledges it, too. A press conference rarely passes when he doesn’t pin down the different rush that comes with a conference series, the feeling that makes him clench his fists and contort his face and change his tone of voice just talking about it.

“Obviously with adrenaline running high, you see the teams a lot, the games are usually pretty close,” Penn State captain Chase Berger said. “You see a lot of mistakes that can lose you three points. I think that’s the biggest difference.”

Penn State’s loss to Ohio State Saturday is the exclamation point behind Berger’s message.

The Nittany Lions took 10 penalties, leading to four power-play goals for the visiting Buckeyes. Blake Gober took a game misconduct on a call Gadowsky seemed to question but was probably correct.

Six of the 11 Nittany Lion penalties came for boarding, roughing, hitting after the whistle and cross-checking — all pretty good indicators of a team playing without its emotions in check.

And that’s happened before. Penn State has taken more penalties than any of its Big Ten peers in conference play so far this season. The Nittany Lions have allowed 15 power-play goals in 14 games. Only Michigan State has allowed more.

Penn State took 4.4 penalties per game during the nonconference portion of its schedule, not far off from its 4.78 mark in Big Ten games.

The difference? The Nittany Lions are killing about 10 percent fewer of their penalties against conference opponents, which often boast skilled power-play units laden with NHL draft picks.

“Every time in the Big Ten, if you make mistakes, they capitalize,” Berger said. “That’s been the biggest challenge.”

For Berger, making sure the emotions of Big Ten play are used productively comes down to maturity, and he said he wants to do a better job of making sure every player on the bench is only concerned about himself when the Nittany Lions next take the ice.

“I think if we harness it, I think they’re good [emotions],” he said. “Especially the way we play, we’re exciting, we’re fun. We like to bring a lot of energy. But I think we could maybe do a little better job of taking that energy and using it to help our play and to kind of come together, instead of letting your emotions get the best of you and yelling at the ref, kind of taking away from what we want to do.”