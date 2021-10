Altoonas wager on PSU-Iowa; Lions defense can be 100% trusted: Newsstand

The countdown is on to Penn State-Iowa, and a pair of cities with the same name in each state have placed a wager on the contest with local spice.

According to USA Today, officials from Altoona, Pa., will send their counterparts in Altoona, Iowa Mallo Cups if the Hawkeyes win. If the Lions pull it out, then a box of steaks from The Big Steer Restaurant and Lounge is coming to the Keystone State. More details can be found below.

In other news, today's top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football also have praise for the PSU defense, a look at the Iowa depth chart, and more.

Let's open the newsstand for Oct. 5.