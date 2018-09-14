Already robust, Franklin expects further youth movement Saturday
Penn State head coach James Franklin has not shied away from the youth movement currently gripping his Nittany Lions.
Featuring just 11 scholarship seniors, five of whom start, the Nittany Lions have turned their underclassmen. Numbering 36 scholarships in all, the true freshman and redshirt freshman classes are both plentiful and talented.
And Saturday afternoon when Penn State hosts Kent State, Franklin is hoping to see more of them get involved in the game.
“We've had a bunch (play already),” said Franklin at his weekly radio show Thursday evening. “I think you'll still see a few more come this Saturday. I'm hoping that's the case so we can just continue to evolve and grow in terms of depth and experience.”
Through two games this season, the Nittany Lions have now had 19 different players see game action for the first time in their careers. Among them, true freshmen including running back Ricky Slade, tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end Nick Tarburton, defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, linebackers Jesse Luketa and Micah Parsons, and kickers Jake Pinegar and Rafael Checa have all played. The redshirt freshman class has been equally active, with quarterback Sean Clifford, wideouts Mac Hippenhammer, K.J. Hamler, and Cam Sullivan-Brown, offensive linemen C.J. Thorpe, Des Holmes, and Mike Miranda, defensive tackle Fred Hansard, linebacker Ellis Brooks, cornerback Donovan Johnson, and safety Jonathan Sutherland also seeing action.
Following Saturday night’s 51-6 thrashing of Pitt, Franklin noted the development he’d already seen from the first-time contributors.
“We had a bunch of guys playing for the first time. I still think we're playing a little bit at times like an inexperienced football team, but I think you saw those guys... took a big step this week,” said Franklin. “So we can continue building on that.”
At his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon at Beaver Stadium, Franklin suggested that true freshman Jahan Dotson could be available Saturday, as well as others, adding that the coaching staff had already had discussions “about some guys that maybe we would use this week and get them a little bit of experience.”
The participation of so many young players, with more planned for Saturday afternoon against the Golden Flashes, combines to form a picture Franklin painted at length during his weekly radio show. Acknowledging a different look to the program as a whole, Franklin said that the breadth of Penn State’s roster has better athleticism, body types, and length.
“We are bigger, we're faster, we're stronger really than we've ever been. I think that's the biggest improvement that I've seen. You're seeing freshmen come in that are more physically prepared to play,” he said, noting that normal progression will also take place for players as they filter through the program. “But then you're going to recruit some guys that could come in and play right away, and we seem to be getting more of those guys right now.”