Penn State head coach James Franklin has not shied away from the youth movement currently gripping his Nittany Lions.

Featuring just 11 scholarship seniors, five of whom start, the Nittany Lions have turned their underclassmen. Numbering 36 scholarships in all, the true freshman and redshirt freshman classes are both plentiful and talented.

And Saturday afternoon when Penn State hosts Kent State, Franklin is hoping to see more of them get involved in the game.

“We've had a bunch (play already),” said Franklin at his weekly radio show Thursday evening. “I think you'll still see a few more come this Saturday. I'm hoping that's the case so we can just continue to evolve and grow in terms of depth and experience.”

Through two games this season, the Nittany Lions have now had 19 different players see game action for the first time in their careers. Among them, true freshmen including running back Ricky Slade, tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end Nick Tarburton, defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, linebackers Jesse Luketa and Micah Parsons, and kickers Jake Pinegar and Rafael Checa have all played. The redshirt freshman class has been equally active, with quarterback Sean Clifford, wideouts Mac Hippenhammer, K.J. Hamler, and Cam Sullivan-Brown, offensive linemen C.J. Thorpe, Des Holmes, and Mike Miranda, defensive tackle Fred Hansard, linebacker Ellis Brooks, cornerback Donovan Johnson, and safety Jonathan Sutherland also seeing action.