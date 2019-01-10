TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Josh Gattis is set to join Mike Locksley’s staff at Maryland, BamaInsider.com has learned. After serving as Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach this past season, Gattis is expected to take on the role of offensive coordinator at Maryland.

Gattis joined Alabama this season after spending the past six seasons working as a receivers coach under James Franklin at Vanderbilt (2012-13) and Penn State (2014-17). He played an integral role working with Locksley in Alabama’s offense this past season, helping the Crimson Tide finish No. 3 in scoring offense (45.6 points per game) and No. 6 in total offense (522 yards per game). Alabama’s passing offense finished No. 6 in the nation averaging, averaging 323.6 yards per game.

Gattis also helped develop Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy, who recorded 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns through 15 games. Alabama had five receivers with 40 or more receptions and 600 or more yards.

On top of his coaching efforts, Gattis was also viewed as one of Alabama’s top recruiters. He helped the Crimson Tide land five-star defensive lineman Antonio Alfano as well as four-star receiver John Metchie and four-star defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe in this year’s class.

Locksley served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator this past season. He stayed with the team through its run in the College Football Playoff despite accepting the head coaching job at Maryland in December.