“I’ll show these guys why Penn State does the way we do. We always do this, to show up in big-time games and big-time moments, so I don’t think it’s gonna be anything less. We were trained for this.”

“I just feel like I’m the most versatile player in this class,” Parsons said following a pro-day performance in which he wowed onlookers with his athleticism. “I can play middle linebacker, I could play outside, and I can pass rush. I don't think there's a place I can’t play in a linebacker spot, and whether it’s being on the field, I utilize my skills, and I'm gonna just make plays happen as I did at Penn State.

Why choose Parsons in the first round? The reasons, he said, are multiple. And, maybe more important, he’d dare anyone to find better.

Asked to sell himself to the NFL franchises that have an opportunity to select him, former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons had an answer prepared.

The first round of the NFL Draft set for Thursday evening in Cleveland, Parsons’ opportunity to prove as much has arrived.

And, as Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin indicated recently, Parsons will undoubtedly be determined to do so. Bringing the same competitive energy to seemingly every facet of his l

“I think he's also a guy that loves to compete. He loves to compete. And I think whenever the periods in practice or the drills are competitive, he brings a different element to your organization. It's something that always jumped out. He's a guy that loves bowling. Whatever you do with Micah, he is going to battle and compete like crazy.”

In final mock drafts ahead of Thursday night’s event, Parsons is being projected to take that spirit anywhere from the Miami Dolphins with the 18th pick, Las Vegas Raiders at 17 (by a few mocks), or the New York Giants with the 15th pick, among others.

Described as a “truly special prospect” by Pro Football Focus for his blitzing, particularly given that he only played out his true freshman and sophomore seasons with the Nittany Lions, Parsons will also bring a demeanor and personality that only boosts his on-field attributes, according to Franklin.

“I think the thing that jumps out with Micah is how well he's able to retain information, how deeply he thinks about subjects, like his teammates, like the organization that drafts him. Some of the messages and conversations I've had with Micah over the years, (they're) impressive, thoughtful conversations,” Franklin told reporters. “So I just think his ability to have fun out at practice, his ability to have fun in meetings, his ability to retain information. I think he brings a little bit of an edge to your defense and your program.”

Crediting Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry for drawing those qualities out of him, setting extremely high expectations for Parsons to meet throughout his tenure at Penn State, the result is an opportunity to become the program’s highest draft selection since Saquon Barkley went second overall to the Giants in 2018.

“They were always pushing to get better,” Parsons said. “I believe that they saw what I could do before I even saw it. Having that unbelievable confidence in me and pushing me every day, understanding and showing me my rights and wrongs, teaching me how to become not just a better player but a man, helped me change my character and who I want to be, and showed me how to be a professional.”

Evolving and growing as a player and a young man, both within the game and beyond it, it’s an opportunity of which Parsons is determined to take advantage.