“I think the biggest thing that probably stood out to everybody, it doesn't take 23 years' coaching experience to say, we didn't tackle well,” said Franklin. “I think that's probably the biggest thing that stood out. Too many missed tackles.”

His assessment was blunt, but accurately summed up the story of a 28-point fourth quarter for the Mountaineers.

In the days following Penn State’s 45-38 overtime win against Appalachian State in week one, James Franklin was asked to what he saw on film from his Nittany Lions’ defensive performance.

So the Nittany Lions went to work.



Set to face a Pitt program last Saturday night committed to running the ball, Penn State spent the week leading up to the matchup concentrating on solidifying the fundamentals. Playing fast, improving alignments, and remaining gap accountable were all important, according to Franklin, and the Nittany Lions would need to find consistency in all of those elements to manage the Panthers.

For the game’s first 20 minutes in Pittsburgh, some of those elements were left wanting.

In the first half alone, the Panthers reeled off chunk play carries of 38, 13, 10, 63, and 11 yards as the two teams played to a 7-6 score through the first 25 minutes. The hosts’ offensive progress stopped there, though.

Changing course dramatically, the Nittany Lion defense shut down both the run and the pass for Pitt, pushing the Panthers back two yards for the entire third quarter in total offense. The performance left safety Garrett Taylor to express his own confidence in the Lions’ defensive improvements.

“D-line was getting awesome push. Linebackers, safeties were all in our gaps, where we’re supposed to be,” said Taylor immediately after the game. “The big improvement for us this week, we were really focusing on tackles and I think we did a really good job wrapping up and not missing many tackles.”

This week, Taylor’s teammates have asserted the same.

Meeting with the media via conference call Tuesday, both linebacker Jarvis Miller and corner Zech McPhearson pointed to the defense’s tackling as a major area of improvement between the first and second weeks of the season.

“I feel like the biggest jump from game one to game two was tackling and running to the ball,” said Miller. “Week one, I wouldn't say that we did bad, but I felt like we didn't do the best that we need to do or that we can. I thought we really focused on that during practice and during the Pitt game. I felt like we tackled a lot better when we played against Pitt. So that was a big jump from week one to week two that I really noticed.”

McPhearson, coming off his own four-tackle performance, including a “clutch play” in which he tracked down Panther running back Qadree Ollison on a 62-yard carry, echoed the sentiment regarding the Lions’ tackling.

“That week going into the Pitt game in practice, that's what we emphasized,” said McPhearson. “Week one, I wouldn't say we did our best at tackling, but week two preparing for Pitt, we just practiced it a lot throughout the whole week, did a lot of drills, a lot of tackling drills, just to improved to do better this week, which we did.”

Though admittedly pleased by their own improvements, the Nittany Lions are not yet out of the woods in the department, however.

Per usual, Franklin ran through his list of positives and negatives from the previous week’s game at his Tuesday press conference.

Defensively, one complaint lingered.

“We've got to be more physical and lower and consistently wrapping up in our in our tackles. There are still times when we're throwing shoulders,” he said. “I think we can do a better job there.”