After string of visits, four-star guard Judah Mintz sets commitment date

Coming off a run of visits to Pitt, Georgetown, and Penn State in the past week, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard announced via Twitter that he'll make his verbal commitment on June 18.

Judah Mintz , the nation's No. 103-ranked prospect in the Class of 2022, is set to make a decision.

Mintz checks in at No. 20 nationally among all shooting guards in the Class of 2022 according to Rivals.

Having quickly established a relationship with Penn State and the Nittany Lions' new head coach, Micah Shrewsberry, landing an offer in April and developing it from there, Mintz told BWI's David Eckert last month how much he enjoys the "energy" emitting from the program.

That, plus Shrewsberry's NBA coaching experience, stood as an appealing option from the Nittany Lions, according to the newly transferring Oak Hill Academy product (coming from Gonzaga College High).

""Wanting to be in the NBA, that's a big deal, being with somebody that's been in that situation," Mintz told BWI. "But I didn't really know much about him. I'm still getting to know him."