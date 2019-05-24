At his press conference welcoming the Class of 2018, Penn State head coach James Franklin described Justin Shorter glowingly.

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Shorter was “as good a high school wide receiver as I’ve ever seen on film and in person,” Franklin said. Five months later in July at the Big Ten preseason kickoff and media days, Franklin offered that his Nittany Lions would likely need to rely on more true freshmen than typical, Shorter seemingly included in that group of probable contributors.

In the days leading up to Penn State’s first game of the season, though, an unspecified injury in August’s preseason camp nixed any chance at Shorter’s debut coinciding with the start of the schedule.

“Shorter got dinged up during camp,” said Franklin. “He was really kind of on a roll and probably would see significant action early in the season but got dinged up. He's missed a little bit of time. But I think we're still very, very excited about him. He's big, he's physical, he reminds you a lot of Juwan Johnson, so we're excited about (his) future.”

That excitement for Shorter, ultimately, would be tabled for the majority of Penn State’s 2018 season.

Only appearing sparingly, participating in 74 total offensive snaps in a span of games that included Kent State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, Shorter’s injury derailed his expectations for his true freshman season. Meeting with the media this week, Shorter acknowledged as much but remained confident that the setback was something he’d worked to overcome.

“(The year was) not as I expected it to be,” said Shorter. “But God has his own path for everyone, so I feel like this year, I'll be able just to dominate, just because I'm just working so hard.

“I feel like there were really some times that there's nothing I can do about it but just be patient and just keep on working and trusting in God. And now this year, it's a brand new year, brand new season, so hopefully, I'll be able to go out there and dominate.”