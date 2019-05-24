After setback season, Shorter determined to 'dominate'
At his press conference welcoming the Class of 2018, Penn State head coach James Franklin described Justin Shorter glowingly.
At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Shorter was “as good a high school wide receiver as I’ve ever seen on film and in person,” Franklin said. Five months later in July at the Big Ten preseason kickoff and media days, Franklin offered that his Nittany Lions would likely need to rely on more true freshmen than typical, Shorter seemingly included in that group of probable contributors.
In the days leading up to Penn State’s first game of the season, though, an unspecified injury in August’s preseason camp nixed any chance at Shorter’s debut coinciding with the start of the schedule.
“Shorter got dinged up during camp,” said Franklin. “He was really kind of on a roll and probably would see significant action early in the season but got dinged up. He's missed a little bit of time. But I think we're still very, very excited about him. He's big, he's physical, he reminds you a lot of Juwan Johnson, so we're excited about (his) future.”
That excitement for Shorter, ultimately, would be tabled for the majority of Penn State’s 2018 season.
Only appearing sparingly, participating in 74 total offensive snaps in a span of games that included Kent State, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, Shorter’s injury derailed his expectations for his true freshman season. Meeting with the media this week, Shorter acknowledged as much but remained confident that the setback was something he’d worked to overcome.
“(The year was) not as I expected it to be,” said Shorter. “But God has his own path for everyone, so I feel like this year, I'll be able just to dominate, just because I'm just working so hard.
“I feel like there were really some times that there's nothing I can do about it but just be patient and just keep on working and trusting in God. And now this year, it's a brand new year, brand new season, so hopefully, I'll be able to go out there and dominate.”
Shorter has been working vigilantly to ensure as much.
Determined to become a leader in an admittedly young room of wide receivers, he’s hoped to set an example through his work in the weight room, on the practice field, and a dedication to working the JUGS machine with his teammates.
Having endured the experience of not being able to play due to injury, Shorter also soaked up the unintended benefits that can come from it. Specifically growing more cognizant of the self-care necessary to succeed at this level, Shorter said he takes more time for stretching, training room care, and the cold tub.
And now, he said, he believes himself in a better position to succeed for it.
“I feel like once something is taken away from you, you're just going to think about it so much more. You're just going to be thankful for so much more once you actually get to actually go back on the field and play,” said Shorter. “I'm just thankful to God that I'm able to come out here and just play.”
Supremely confident in his abilities, Shorter intends to do more than just return to the field to play this season.
Asked for his best attribute, he said his combination of 4.5 speed and size is enough to stretch a defense and come down with contested deep balls. In doing so, Shorter wants to be the game-changer at wideout that he’d intended himself to be before ever stepping foot on Penn State’s campus.
“(My expectations) I would say are just to dominate in all aspects because I know I have the size for it, the body for it, and I just gotta go out there and just do it,” said Shorter. “I've worked so hard that there's no reason for me not to go out there and just dominate every single game.”
Learning patience while keeping perspective on his goals, Shorter will soon have that opportunity.