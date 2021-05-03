Anto Saka was among a handful of standouts at Saturday's Under Armour camp in Baltimore, where Saka — working out at as a defensive end — showcased eye-popping athleticism within a talented group that included a few other big names.

Given his obvious physical gifts, it's no surprise that the four-star Maryland prospect now has 35 Division I offers to his name. Rivals, who ranks Saka as the No. 6 prospect in the state of Maryland, lists the 6-foot-4, 225 pounder as an outside linebacker.

Penn State entered the picture in February, and the Loyola Blakefield High School product said over the winter that he's had contact with several members of the Nittany Lion staff, including defensive line coach John Scott Jr.

