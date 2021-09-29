After career performance, Sean Clifford sets sights on aggressive Indiana D

Assessing Indiana’s defense is no trouble for Penn State fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford. Meeting with the media Wednesday afternoon, the Nittany Lions’ signal-caller spent time talking about the program’s 4-0 start to the 2021 season, his teammates, a NIL event held over the weekend and offered some reflection on last year. But when asked what he’s seen of the Hoosiers this season defensively, Clifford’s meandering session with the media turned to a focused perspective on the task ahead of Penn State’s offense Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. “They're always gonna be pretty aggressive,” Clifford said. “They're a fast, physical unit. It starts with their linebacker Micah McFadden. He does a really good job of hit and run, playing the pass, blitzing. He does it all. He's a super talented guy. “It starts with him, but the rest of their defense is really solid, makes a lot of plays, aggressive, and definitely a challenge. We got to have a great day today to keep preparing for them.”

Penn State senior quarterback Sean Clifford has completed 72 percent of his passes this season. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Certainly, Clifford’s assessment is tied at least in part to the performance his Nittany Lions produced a year ago in Bloomington, Ind. when they opened the COVID-amended 2020 season. Completing 24 of his 35 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns, boosted by another 17 carries for 119 yards and a score on the ground, that Hoosier aggressiveness showed itself in the form of two interceptions and a lost fumble for the Nittany Lions on the afternoon. Though this season's Indiana defense has not yet reached that same impact, creating just five turnovers through the first four games and now having allowed 38, 34, and 31 points scored against it in three of the contests, McFadden's two forced fumbles are among the best in the country. Similarly, the Hoosiers' proclivity for shutting down the run, limiting opponents to just 111.0 yards per game thus far (35th nationally) stands as another challenge the Nittany Lions will need to overcome. Turning the page on last season, Clifford has made the most of his fresh start to 2021. Now having completed 86 of 120 attempts (72 percent) for 1,158 yards and eight touchdowns against just two interceptions, with another 87 yards and a score on the ground, the quarterback has also settled in with the program’s new offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich.

Acknowledging the growth and development that has taken place between the pair through the course of the season, crescendoing last Saturday in a 401-yard, four-touchdown win against Villanova at Beaver Stadium, Clifford described the dynamic that will carry the program into its resumption of Big Ten play this weekend. “(Coach Yurcich) does a really good job of relaying information quickly and effectively to me, especially when I need it,” Clifford said. “He also does a really good job of keeping me calm but also firing me up when I need to. He's got a really good balance to him with that. “It's a lot of fun to have a coach on the sideline. It makes life a little bit easier for me just because you don't have to relay information up to the box. It's been a good experience so far.” Coming off a week in which the Nittany Lions easily found a win against the FCS Wildcats, but still collectively offered a level of disappointment from head coach James Franklin filtering down through the players over their week of practice and performance in the game, Penn State football is said to have refocused its efforts. Lightly praised by Franklin for a detailed, critical film study session through the program on Sunday following the win, Clifford followed Wednesday in noting that the full pads practice conducted Tuesday rose to the level the Nittany Lions expect. “We had a really good Sunday. We had a really good off day. Had a lot of guys come in, do some extra stuff,” Clifford said. “And then yesterday was a great practice. Heading into Wednesday, we got to make this the best Wednesday practice of the year and just go 1-0 today.”