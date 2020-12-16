BlueWhiteIllustrated - After 8 games, Dotson and Washington stand among PSU's best ever WR duos

After 8 games, Dotson and Washington stand among PSU's best ever WR duos
Not too long ago, Penn State's group of wide receivers were being singled out as a possible weak link.
There was uncertainty about Jahan Dotson's ability to step into a leading role after being a secondary target for two seasons. Beyond him, no one outside the program really knew where the production would come from.
True freshman Parker Washington emerged to answer that question, and Dotson proved he could handle his workload and then some. Eight weeks later, a position group that was a preseason red flag has produced one of the most productive wide receiver duos in Penn State history.
|WR Duo
|Season
|Yards Per Game
|Penn State Record
|
Bobby Engram
Freddie Scott
|
1994
|
182.0
|
12-0
|
Jahan Dotson
Parker Washington
|
2020
|
146.0
|
3-5
|
Allen Robinson
Brandon Felder
|
2013
|
145.3
|
7-5
|
Terry Smith
OJ McDuffie
|
1991
|
136.3
|
11-2
|
Bobby Engram
Freddie Scott
|
1995
|
130.1
|
9-3
From a yards-per-game standpoint, Dotson and Washington form — to this point — the second most productive duo of wideouts ever to play at PSU.
They've averaged 146 yards per game through eight games, without the benefit of playing nonconference opponents who might have allowed them to fatten up their numbers.
They trail only Freddie Scott and Bobby Engram, who appear on this list twice. Scott and Engram averaged an astounding 182 yards per game during Penn State's unbeaten season in 1994.
The only other duo since the turn of the century who has posted numbers prolific enough to appear on this list is that of Allen Robinson and Brandon Felder in 2013. Robinson did nearly enough on that season to earn a place on this list by himself, posting a school record 1432 receiving yards.
Current Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith also finds himself on the list alongside OJ McDuffie, when that duo combined to average 136.3 yards per game in 1991.
After compiling 695 yards, Dotson finished the regular season as the Big Ten's leading receiver, with partial thanks to the fact that he played all eight of his scheduled games, while several other of the conference's leading wideouts did not.
His breakout was a shock to no one within Penn State's program.
"The stuff he does in the game, it's really sick and cool, but it's no surprise," offensive lineman Rasheed Walker said. "We all know what Jahan Dotson is capable of. He works hard. He doesn't really say much, he's just really into his football and stuff so I guess this is just his year to put everything together."
"He's one of those guys that it always came so natural to him, and as he's gotten bigger and stronger, he's gotten more explosive," James Franklin said Tuesday. "I think there's a lot left in the tank for him. I think there's a lot more development."
Washington, a four-star wideout from Texas who did not receive a scholarship offer from any of the state's Power 5 programs, looked like a running back when he arrived on campus, Franklin said Tuesday.
Just six freshman wide receivers across the country have produced more receiving yardage than Washington's 473 this season, and, among those six, five have played at least one more game than Washington.
It's safe to say no one is mixing him up with a running back now.
"He loves running routes," Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said in November. "There's a tremendous amount of joy, especially playing as that inside receiver of just routing somebody up. I mean, when you run a route that's just so juicy that it makes you smile at the end of the catch.
"I think he is getting a lot of pride to himself of being the best route runner in the Big Ten, thats what he wants to be, and then obviously being one of the best route runners in the country. He has that ability. He has that drive. He has that fire, and he can catch the ball pretty gosh dang good."
There is at least one game remaining on Penn State's schedule — with the possibility of a bowl game also looming should the Nittany Lions choose to go.
That's more than enough time for things to shift in either direction, but, at the end of this strange eight-game regular season, Dotson and Washington stand as one of the most productive wide receiving duos Penn State has ever had.
