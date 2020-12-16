BlueWhiteIllustrated - After 8 games, Dotson and Washington stand among PSU's best ever WR duos

Not too long ago, Penn State's group of wide receivers were being singled out as a possible weak link. There was uncertainty about Jahan Dotson's ability to step into a leading role after being a secondary target for two seasons. Beyond him, no one outside the program really knew where the production would come from. True freshman Parker Washington emerged to answer that question, and Dotson proved he could handle his workload and then some. Eight weeks later, a position group that was a preseason red flag has produced one of the most productive wide receiver duos in Penn State history. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial



Most Productive PSU WR Duos WR Duo Season Yards Per Game Penn State Record Bobby Engram Freddie Scott 1994 182.0 12-0 Jahan Dotson Parker Washington 2020 146.0 3-5 Allen Robinson Brandon Felder 2013 145.3 7-5 Terry Smith OJ McDuffie 1991 136.3 11-2 Bobby Engram Freddie Scott 1995 130.1 9-3

From a yards-per-game standpoint, Dotson and Washington form — to this point — the second most productive duo of wideouts ever to play at PSU. They've averaged 146 yards per game through eight games, without the benefit of playing nonconference opponents who might have allowed them to fatten up their numbers. They trail only Freddie Scott and Bobby Engram, who appear on this list twice. Scott and Engram averaged an astounding 182 yards per game during Penn State's unbeaten season in 1994. The only other duo since the turn of the century who has posted numbers prolific enough to appear on this list is that of Allen Robinson and Brandon Felder in 2013. Robinson did nearly enough on that season to earn a place on this list by himself, posting a school record 1432 receiving yards. Current Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith also finds himself on the list alongside OJ McDuffie, when that duo combined to average 136.3 yards per game in 1991.

