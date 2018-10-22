“Coach Spencer is always on us about closing the game, putting the game on our shoulders,” said Toney. “Shareef [Miller] and Yetur [Gross-Matos], Shane [Simmons] and Daniel [Joseph.] They make it really easy for a guy like me to go out there and make plays. Our inside guys - Rob [Windsor], Kevin [Givens], Antonio Shelton, CJ Thorpe, PJ Mustipher – everybody just makes sure we’re going to contribute. So when the end of the game comes, we’re all fresh. We rotate. We believe in gang mentality, everybody going in and everybody contributing.”

In addition to two strong tackles against the run in the third quarter, he finished with four sacks, all of which came in the fourth quarter. All of which, as he credited in the postgame interview, came with the help of his fellow defensive line-mates. And from Spencer, of course, too.

In a 33-28 win in Bloomington Saturday, it was needed again, and Toney was ready to do his part. Although a late touchdown was surrendered to the Hoosiers, Spencer’s defensive line came up with plays when it was needed. Toney, four of them.

Following Penn State’s previous two losses, each coming in the fourth quarter, Spencer’s emphasis on closing games with strength became more acute last week. It's in attempt to cultivate a mindset more than anything. Toney calls it a “finisher’s mentality,” saying that Spencer “puts a lot of pressure on us to make sure we finish games.”

And did he deliver. In a 15-minute span, he went from having only one sack to standing atop the team's leaderboard more than halfway through the 2018 season.

While he was on the sideline, waiting for his chance, Shaka Toney was feeling the pressure from Sean Spencer. He could sense the urgency, not just from the game clock and Indiana’s late surge, but also from Spencer’s demeanor. So Toney wanted to deliver, not just for his team, but also for his position coach.

Toney played in 43 percent of the snaps Saturday, with Miller and Gross-Matos seeing the most time at defensive end. They were on the field for 65 and 55 percent of the plays, respectively, and that afforded Toney, as he attributes, a chance to play with fresh legs late in the game.

It helped him set a historic mark, all in one quarter. It tied Penn State’s all-time high for number of sacks a single game. He’s now in the record books alongside Tamba Hali, Jimmy Kennedy and Terry Killens. Toney’s career-high was also the most in one game by a Big Ten player since 2016.

In addition to crediting his fellow DEs for helping him stay fresh late into the game, Toney also credits his teammates for helping supply the pressure on the quarterback.

"The inside guys, they push the pocket and don’t let the quarterback climb," Toney said. "I know they've always got my back, so I have to go out there and put it on my back for them."

On his first sack, Windsor along with Simmons gave heavy backside pressure on Peyton Ramsey, who rolled right into Toney’s contain lane. Thanks to an energized bullrush against the right tackle, Toney easily ripped underneath the block to force Ramsey into an intentional grounding and a 16-yard loss on first down.

Toney record his second sack on only a three-man rush. Thanks to Givens holding his ground in the middle and Miller taking a long outside rush opposite of Toney, the redshirt sophomore was able to use his notorious straight arm to get leverage and come back inside to get Ramsey for the sack on third-and-1.

His third was a forced fumble later on the same drive, although Indiana ended up scoring on an ensuing fourth down. After taking a long outside rush and then dipping underneath the left tackle, Toney used his reach to his advantage again. He extended his right arm in from a distance to disrupt the throwing motion and causing the ball to hit the ground. Although Indiana recovered, Toney considered it his favorite personal play of the afternoon because it was something he’d been trying to emulate the week prior.

“I had to get that Von Miller on, try to put the game away and try to get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands,” he said. “I know we didn’t come up with it but I know it just felt good because I watched him do that in the [Denver Broncos'] past game against the Cardinals and I was like, I can do that.”

So he did. He just wasn’t done. While that strip-sack might have been the most memorable for him, Toney's fourth and final sack had the greater impact on the overall game.

After IU recovered an onside kick with less than 1 minute remaining, Toney sacked Ramsey for a 7-yard loss, directly following a holding penalty. Despite trailing only by 5, it put the Hoosiers in a hole from which it was unable to recover.

And again on that play, his teammates’ rush helped flush the QB out of the pocket before Toney trailed him down from behind for one more sack and maybe the most important.

Going forward, Toney is aiming for the late success to sustain itself.

“You always want to build on it,” he said.

But also a lot of it depends on his teammates.

Toney has the skill set – an explosive first step, long arms and a repertoire of swim moves, dips and rips – to finish. But, as he acknowledges, it takes more than just him to complete a play, and that’s what drives him.

“I work hard every day,” he said. “My teammates push me everyday, so I just knew it was just a matter of time you’ve got to keep going. You can’t think about, Oh, I didn’t get a sack this week. You just gotta think, I gotta keep going. I gotta keep rushing because if I don't what’s going to happen? My team needs me out there, so I just make sure I kept pushing myself. Shareef made sure he pushed me. Yetur made sure to push me and Coach Spencer really pushes me all the time.”