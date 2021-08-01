Adon Shuler talks Penn State Lasch Bash, his top three, more
Penn State’s Lasch Bash was a big hit with recruits on Saturday, and one of the top underclassmen targets on hand was Adon Shuler.
A Class of 2023 safety from Irvington, N.J., Shuler was one of about 35 prospects on hand to spend extended time with the Nittany Lions staff while also meeting commitments, current players, and seeing facilities.
Shuler now has a final three and is considering making a decision before his junior season.
“I want a brotherhood, a place I feel safe, and a place my parents feel comfortable with me being there, that’s one of the main things,” Shuler said
“Every school will compete for a national championship, eduction and life after football are the main things to me.”
