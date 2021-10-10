Admirable performance by Penn State defense goes to waste in Iowa loss

"It was a great call by the offensive coordinator," Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker said. "It was just a great play by the quarterback and the receiver. You know, just one of those. Just a good call and they executed."

It was a play Kirk Ferentz said the Iowa coaching staff felt good about in the week leading up to this top-five clash, and the Hawkeyes unleashed it the opportune time — when the Nittany Lions didn't bring pressure.

With 6:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras connected on a 44-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Nick Ragaini to put the Hawkeyes up 23-20 over the Nittany Lions in a game that finished with the same scoreline.

Under the weight of circumstances largely outside of its control, Penn State football's bend-but-don't break defense finally broke.

The 23 points the Nittany Lions surrendered on the night were a season high six games in, but that doesn't come close to telling the complete story. Penn State allowed 305 total yards to the Hawkeyes — the lowest total in the three games it has played against ranked opposition to this point in the year.

Backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson and the Penn State offense struggled to move the ball, leaving the Nittany Lion defense to embark on what felt like a 30-minute, hockey-style penalty kill effort in the second half as it tried desperately to cling to a lead that seemed unlikely to grow.

Time after time the Penn State defense found itself up against excellent starting field position for the Hawkeyes as the offense struggled to get anything going.

Iowa's average starting field position on the night was its own 40-yard line.

"It's tough, but it doesn't bother us," defensive end Arnold Ebiketie said. "We know we come out on the field with the mindset that we're the best defense out there. It don't matter where they start, we just gotta stop them."

Time after time, the Penn State defense did stop the Hawkeyes. Penn State kept Iowa out of the end zone on the first three drives of the second half, forcing the hosts to settle for a field goal after starting their first drive of the fourth quarter at midfield.

Finally, thanks to poor field position, injuries, and over 34 minutes of Iowa possession, the Nittany Lion resistance broke.

When the Hawkeyes began their next drive at the Penn State 44-yard line, it proved a step too far. Petras hit Ragaini down the field for a rare Iowa explosive play, and that was that.

"That's not an easy throw," Ferentz said. "Spencer did a great job."

Penn State held the Hawkeyes to just 110 yards on the ground — a remarkable feat considering the Lions lost arguably their best run stopper, DT PJ Mustipher, to an injury in the first quarter.

Iowa and star running back Tyler Goodson averaged just three yards per rush on the night.

"I thought our defense played their hearts out," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "They were on the field too long. There's no doubt about that."

Brisker, though, wasn't interested in the excuses and the silver linings. The points on the scoreboard and the tally in the loss column gave him a critical perspective on the performance.

"Our defense is very strong, very together," he said. "But we could have did better. We know that. We let up too many points, 23 points. That's a lot. So we've just gotta keep getting better, just keep getting better. That's all we can do."