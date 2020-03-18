AD Sandy Barbour Writes Open-Letter to 'Nittany Nation'
First and foremost, Sandy Barbour began, this is bigger than sports.
Joining Penn State's in-house media team for a podcast Wednesday afternoon, the Nittany Lion athletic director addressed the entirety of the Penn State athletics community - student-athletes, coaches, support staff, alumni and fans - in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Writing a "special message" to that community, Barbour acknowledged the necessity of the cancelation of the winter sports championships and spring sports in their entirety while simultaneously mourning the loss of opportunity to compete.
"The collective heartbeat of our community aches for our students and their sudden loss of opportunity to play the sports they love and to wear the blue and white with their customary pride and conviction," the letter reads. "Time and time again, Penn Staters have demonstrated that we are a resilient lot. This crisis will be no different. We will continue to make decisions that provide for the best health and safety conditions for our students, faculty and staff. Our first-rate faculty have turned the switch to begin delivering classroom instruction remotely, and our coaches and support staff are working diligently to provide virtual support to our students academically, athletically, for their mental and physical health, and for continued student development."
Dear Nittany Nation…— Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) March 18, 2020
A special message from @SandyB_PSUAD.
📰: https://t.co/ga8JOelwCX#WeAre pic.twitter.com/IaR7QWwkld
Wednesday, Penn State announced that the action taken last week dictating that all classes would be conducted remotely until April 3 would go further, extending to the end of the spring semester including a postponement of graduation ceremonies.
With football's spring practice and Blue-White Game canceled, and all other Penn State athletics on hold indefinitely, Barbour left the community with words of optimism toward a future in which they return.
"As an important part of our Penn State family, we hope that you and your loved ones are taking all precautions to stay safe and healthy during this worldwide pandemic. Together, we will begin preparing for the day our students will return to campus, our student-athletes will resume training for Penn State competitions and we will all fill our campus venues where the collective voice of the Penn State Nation will be heard again," Barbour wrote. "When the time is right, rest assured that your Nittany Lions will be a strong and vibrant part of the return to normalcy, and a powerful platform for the resurgence of our campus and local community. Until then, please be well and safe and don't hesitate to let us know how we can assist you through these challenging times."