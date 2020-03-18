First and foremost, Sandy Barbour began, this is bigger than sports.

Joining Penn State's in-house media team for a podcast Wednesday afternoon, the Nittany Lion athletic director addressed the entirety of the Penn State athletics community - student-athletes, coaches, support staff, alumni and fans - in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing a "special message" to that community, Barbour acknowledged the necessity of the cancelation of the winter sports championships and spring sports in their entirety while simultaneously mourning the loss of opportunity to compete.

"The collective heartbeat of our community aches for our students and their sudden loss of opportunity to play the sports they love and to wear the blue and white with their customary pride and conviction," the letter reads. "Time and time again, Penn Staters have demonstrated that we are a resilient lot. This crisis will be no different. We will continue to make decisions that provide for the best health and safety conditions for our students, faculty and staff. Our first-rate faculty have turned the switch to begin delivering classroom instruction remotely, and our coaches and support staff are working diligently to provide virtual support to our students academically, athletically, for their mental and physical health, and for continued student development."