“We challenge them to have goals each year, one or two like that, and that's what they're working on. So we check in on their progress, make sure that they're staying in line to those goals.”

“We talk about one or two things each year that they have to work on to improve their game,” Smith said. “This past year went by and we watched every clip that they're in and we decided, okay, here are your strengths, here are your weaknesses, so let's enhance these strengths and then work on these weaknesses so they're no longer a weakness. We don't want to give them too much because you can only spread them so thin. So it's just one or two things that, let's go master this and put this part into your game.

Bigger, stronger, faster, is what he wants all of his players to be, reaching all-time bests in each category in advance of preseason camp, Smith said. And mentally, he added, the summer ideal is to put each player in a headspace full of confidence at the development that is taking place.

Welcoming the return of veterans John Reid and Tariq Castro-Fields, some summer areas of focus are more advanced than those of newer, less experienced players like Trent Gordon, Keaton Ellis, and Marquis Wilson.



So whether that means working on their press technique at the line of scrimmage, working on their eye discipline down the field, or in Castro-Fields’ case, working specifically on finding the ball in the air (something Smith stressed is a particularly challenging skill to acquire), the results will manifest themselves on the field.

“There are often times where we cover guys stride for stride, yet you can't find the ball and that receiver can make the play,” said Smith. “Those are the things that make a difference in winning that play or losing that play.”

For Ellis and Wilson, newcomers to the program as midsemester enrollees this past January, the standard is markedly different.

In spite of presumptive trajectories that will likely see each see time during the 2019 season coming out of impressive spring practice sessions, Smith said they homed in on more simplistic areas of concentration for the summer months.

“For them, everything is totally new. So for their steps, it's to learn our basic techniques,” said Smith. “Learn how we play press coverage. Learn how we play off man coverage. Learn how to create such eye discipline that it becomes second nature and that it becomes muscle memory.

“There are a million different types of techniques, we call them tools, and adding those tools, that's what they're working on along with their mental game.”

Depending on how that development plays out for each player in the cornerback unit, the Nittany Lions’ outlook at the position will continue to morph and take shape as the summer progresses.

Though Reid and Castro-Fields are in line to start on the perimeter when the Nittany Lions line up against Idaho to open the season, Smith acknowledged that finding the third corner in the rotation will be a priority in preseason camp. Additionally, the fourth corner is also up for grabs, five has to be ready in case of injury, and even six will play special teams and travel, meaning as many as four spots still need to be sorted out before the start of the nonconference slate.

In addition to Ellis, Wilson, and Gordon vying for a place among those roles, so too will redshirt sophomores D.J. Brown and Donovan Johnson, as well as summer true freshman enrollees Darien Hardy and Joey Porter Jr.

Coming off an injury this spring, Johnson was said by Smith to have been “surging” before the injury and getting more and more comfortable. “Donovan is a dynamic athlete. He's super explosive,” said Smith. “We're looking forward to him coming back healthy and we feel like, if he can pick up where he left off, he's going to be a major part of our defense.”

And that defense as a whole, Smith added, is hoping to be the “anchor” of the team this coming season.

Boasting a combination of experience and talented youth, it’s a collection of players that Smith hopes to see make a serious impact moving forward.

“We've got very good experience,” said Smith. “John Reid is a starter coming back and a leader, and essentially Tariq is a starter. When you look at play snaps, he played more snaps than John Reid did last year. So I don't look at who actually starts the game, I look at play count. So we have two returning starters that are veteran guys.

“We're just excited about the opportunity and it's that time of year where it's kind of keeping an even keel before we start to really ramp up and get ready for the season.”