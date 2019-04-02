Penn State picked up its sixth Class of 2020 commitment Tuesday morning from DeMatha offensive lineman Golden Achumba. The 6-foot-4, 300 pound offensive guard was just on campus last week to watch spring practice. Overall, he took five trips to Happy Valley dating back to March 2018.

“The family atmosphere that they have. That was probably the main thing that stood out to me," said Achumba, when asked about last week's visit. "As soon as we got there, their coaching staff was waiting for us to shake our hands. They showed me that I’m important to them.

"I also had good meetings with their offensive line coach [Matt Limegrover]. We sat down and watched film and stuff. I also had a good talk with Coach Franklin about the future.”

In addition to the Nittany Lions, Achumba earned 28 verbal scholarship offers. He was considering official visits to Michigan and Oklahoma, but that no longer appears to be the case. Other notable schools included Florida, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, Tennessee and West Virginia.

He now joins Michigan native Grant Toutant as the second offensive lineman to join Penn State's class. The Nittany Lions are expected to take up to three more offensive lineman in this year's class. He's also the third Maryland native to commit to Penn State, joining LB Curtis Jacobs and CB Josh Moten.

A three-star prospect, Achumba is the 11th-ranked offensive guard and the 14th-ranked player in Maryland for the class of 2020. The Nittany Lions now have the 10th-ranked Class of 2020 according to the Rivals.com Team Rankings.

