When the question came, asking why he had chosen Penn State over 17 other schools to offer him a scholarship, Cole Brevard had his list at the ready.

Brevard, a defensive tackle, said he believes that Nittany Lion defensive line coach Sean Spencer is the best at his job in the nation. He thinks that James Franklin will be the first African American head coach to win a national title – a goal of Franklin’s that he’s been very public about.

But Brevard included off-the-field aspects in his rundown, too. He cited Penn State’s alumni base, which is the largest in the country, as one of the main factors in his decision. Brevard never took an official visit anywhere else.

“I know when I graduate and hopefully get to the NFL, I’ll still have the connections,” he said.

Computers have been of interest to Brevard throughout his childhood, he said. He grew up around them and they’ve always fascinated him – programming, coding, all of it.

He’s taken classes in high school that have only furthered that interest, including one his freshman year that involved programming a robot. Brevard learned how to program his robot to go through a maze, stop when it detects a red light and start when it detects green, and other tasks.

Because of that interest, Brevard plans to use his Penn State scholarship to study cybersecurity, a pragmatic choice because of the opportunities in that job market, but also in line with a passion.

Brevard put it simply. “I’m a computer guy,” he said.

He’s also a force on the football field. The four-star defensive tackle is ranked as the No. 234 player in the class of 2020, is the No. 20 player at his position and the No. 2 player in his home state of Indiana, according to Rivals.

