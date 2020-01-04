PHILADELPHIA - Lamar Stevens couldn’t get to the locker room. Minutes after his No. 21-ranked Nittany Lions earned an 89-86 win against No. 23 Iowa at the Palestra Saturday afternoon, Stevens made his way toward a baseline fan club that numbered in the dozens. Moms, dads, kids and contemporaries, everyone wanted a handshake, hug or selfie with Penn State’s senior forward in the wake of the victory. And Stevens obliged them all. Likely his final time playing at the famed venue on Penn’s campus, dubbed the Cathedral of College Basketball, Stevens and the rest of the Nittany Lions were appreciative of the moment and its significance. “It means everything to me,” Stevens said. “When I was on the bench, I was just cheering on my guys, just trusting that they were keeping it close or take the lead or something. But just to be able to go out on top and finish my career at the Palestra with a win is definitely huge and it definitely means a lot to me just from the history and me playing here so much.”

From the players and coaches to the spirited 7,881 fans on hand for the sellout, this was an exhausting one. To begin, an unseasonably warm day in the area helped create a sweltering atmosphere inside the nearly 100-year old gym. Reported to be 81 degrees on the court during the game, the effort and performance on the hardwood matched it. Trading blows out of the gates, the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes staying within a few scores of each other, a Penn State 10-1 run spurred an 8-point lead off back-to-back Stevens buckets late in the first half. Paced by big man Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes (10-4 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) wouldn’t relent, a 9-0 lead of their own helping to create a 39-38 Penn State lead at the half. The 20-minute break for the two teams wouldn’t diminish the quality of play for either coming out of the locker rooms. And by the time guard Joe Toussaint nailed a corner 3-pointer for Iowa and Penn State’s Myles Dread matched it with a 3-pointer of his own on the ensuing possession, the stakes were set for a frenetic second half. The Nittany Lions would have to do it without Stevens or Mike Watkins for much of it. Sent to the bench with his third foul just a minute into the second frame, Stevens’ return was short-lived. Re-entering the game at the 13:25 mark, his Nittany Lions ahead 59-56 at the time, Stevens would collect his fourth foul on a charge call with 11:48 left to play to send him back to the bench.