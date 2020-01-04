Absent seniors, Nittany Lions turn to additions in 89-86 win against Iowa
PHILADELPHIA - Lamar Stevens couldn’t get to the locker room.
Minutes after his No. 21-ranked Nittany Lions earned an 89-86 win against No. 23 Iowa at the Palestra Saturday afternoon, Stevens made his way toward a baseline fan club that numbered in the dozens. Moms, dads, kids and contemporaries, everyone wanted a handshake, hug or selfie with Penn State’s senior forward in the wake of the victory.
And Stevens obliged them all.
Likely his final time playing at the famed venue on Penn’s campus, dubbed the Cathedral of College Basketball, Stevens and the rest of the Nittany Lions were appreciative of the moment and its significance.
“It means everything to me,” Stevens said. “When I was on the bench, I was just cheering on my guys, just trusting that they were keeping it close or take the lead or something. But just to be able to go out on top and finish my career at the Palestra with a win is definitely huge and it definitely means a lot to me just from the history and me playing here so much.”
From the players and coaches to the spirited 7,881 fans on hand for the sellout, this was an exhausting one.
To begin, an unseasonably warm day in the area helped create a sweltering atmosphere inside the nearly 100-year old gym. Reported to be 81 degrees on the court during the game, the effort and performance on the hardwood matched it.
Trading blows out of the gates, the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes staying within a few scores of each other, a Penn State 10-1 run spurred an 8-point lead off back-to-back Stevens buckets late in the first half. Paced by big man Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes (10-4 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) wouldn’t relent, a 9-0 lead of their own helping to create a 39-38 Penn State lead at the half.
The 20-minute break for the two teams wouldn’t diminish the quality of play for either coming out of the locker rooms. And by the time guard Joe Toussaint nailed a corner 3-pointer for Iowa and Penn State’s Myles Dread matched it with a 3-pointer of his own on the ensuing possession, the stakes were set for a frenetic second half.
The Nittany Lions would have to do it without Stevens or Mike Watkins for much of it. Sent to the bench with his third foul just a minute into the second frame, Stevens’ return was short-lived. Re-entering the game at the 13:25 mark, his Nittany Lions ahead 59-56 at the time, Stevens would collect his fourth foul on a charge call with 11:48 left to play to send him back to the bench.
Maturing through his four-year career with the Nittany Lions, Stevens acknowledged that the setbacks didn’t deter his spirit.
“As a freshman, you're just mad at the refs, you're mad at everybody, you're mad at the person who maybe helped cause you to get the first foul or the second foul,” Stevens said. “But instead, it's just trusting our team. Everybody puts in the work. I believe in everybody on this team and I feel like even with me out of the game, that we still can win the game. So I think it's just me staying levelheaded and just being ready for whenever coach calls my name.”
In the meantime, Garza and Joe Wieskamp continued their dominant offensive performances. Immediately producing a dunk upon Stevens’ exit, Garza and Wieskamp helped build the visitors’ lead to 68-61.
Turning to St. Bonaventure transfer and native Philadelphian Izaiah Brockington, as well as Indiana-to-Oklahoma State-to-Penn State graduate transfer guard Curtis Jones to provide any defense and offense in the absence of Stevens and similarly foul-troubled Watkins, the Nittany Lions simply tried to keep pace.
Finally breaking through on a Jones’ 3-pointer to take a 77-76 lead at 3:03 to play, the Lions’ first since the 13:32 mark, Penn State pushed through the 23rd lead change of the game by retaking it on a halfcourt alley-oop from Dread to Watkins with fewer than two minutes to play.
“A lot of work to still be done, but we came out and got the necessary stops that we had to do in the last four minutes there without Lamar, with Lamar only playing 23 (minutes), Mike not having his best first half, we were able to find a way,” said Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers. “Our mental toughness, our mental conditioning, I felt really shine through when we were down seven and then down six. I felt we didn't panic and that's what this group is doing.”
Though Toussaint kept the pressure on with a gutsy pair of free throws, a hustle play by Dread put the Nittany Lions back at the free-throw line, where the sophomore guard ultimately iced the win to the delight of the juiced-up crowd.
“I sit here and I reflect, which I don't get to do, but I thought that was just incredible. Just incredible. The fans were just awesome,” Chambers said. “Thank you so much for coming out to be a part of that success, that victory. And then as a young boy, coming out here and being able to play and coach in a game like that, it was wild. So just an amazing game.
“I thank Franny and Iowa for allowing us to move a home game to the Palestra. This wouldn't have happened if he didn't give the OK, and even though they lost, I'm sure he thought this was a pretty unbelievable game for him. And we've created amazing memories for our team right now.”
Penn State (12-2, 2-1) will return to action Tuesday at Rutgers when it faces the Scarlet Knights (7 p.m.).
