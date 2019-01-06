Though able to trade blows with the Badgers at the onset, a 7-0 Wisconsin run toward the midpoint of the first half was enough. Especially against a Penn State offense completely lacking juice, turning the ball over 11 times in the first half and 16 times for the game, the Badgers quickly found themselves ahead by double-digits on a Charles Thomas 3-pointer in the midst of an 8-0 run.

The challenges began early for the Nittany Lions in just their second home game in a month.

Mauled by the Badgers in every facet of the game, the Nittany Lions produced their worst performance of the season, ultimately falling 71-52 in front of 8,342 fans. The loss sent Penn State under .500 for the first time this year and to an 0-4 start against Big Ten competition and was their biggest margin of defeat in either of the past two seasons.

Hosting Wisconsin Sunday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, absent head coach Patrick Chambers as he served a one-game suspension for a sideline altercation the last outing, Penn State had no answers for the Badgers. And as the final minutes and seconds ticked away on a game out of reach long before, the Nittany Lions appeared relieved to simply be granted exit to the locker room.

“No question about it, that was the key to the game is taking care of the basketball. It's been something we needed to work on this entire season and unfortunately, I think we had 11 in the first half,” said acting head coach Keith Urgo. “If you look at the (stats), it's 19 points off of turnovers to four. It's going to be really hard to win any basketball games that way. But when you've got young guards trying to make plays, we gotta get a little bit stronger, a little bit more physical, and they do a great job.”

Unable to find the bottom of the basket, taking just 23 shots in the first half to produce 23 points, boosted by a 7-0 run of their own to see a 10-point deficit at the half, the Nittany Lions had no solutions offensively.

“Gotta credit Wisconsin,” said Urgo. “Coach Gard and his staff do a tremendous job teaching one-on-one defense. They stay in front of you, they make you make plays off the dribble, and unfortunately tonight we struggled a little bit.”

At this point a season-long issue, the Nittany Lions underperformed against their averages on both sides of the floor, connecting on just 37.7 percent of their shots, scoring 52 points (against their season average 69.3 ppg), and surrendering 71 points (66.4 ppg scoring defense).

Opening the second half on the wrong side of another Wisconsin run, this time a 10-0 spurt in the first 3 minutes, the Nittany Lions wouldn’t again find their bearings. Eliciting just one double-digit scoring effort of its nine participants in Lamar Stevens, posting 22 points and four rebounds in 35 minutes of action, the veteran forward said he was unsure of the total impact of Chambers’ absence.

But, he said, the team rallied around its absent head coach and would vow to get better in this game’s aftermath.

“We know how much Coach Chambers really loves us. Everything he does for us, he's just an extremely passionate person. He really loves and cares for us,” said Stevens. “Seeing that, we felt for him and we came to work every day motivated for him and I think they just got the best of us tonight.”

The Nittany Lions return to action Thursday when they’ll travel to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Cornhuskers (11-4 overall, 1-3 Big Ten).