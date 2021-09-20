Aamil Wagner: 'After that White Out, I feel really good about them'
Penn State welcomed back Huber Heights, Ohio native and four-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner for Saturday’s White Out game against Auburn.
Wagner took an official visit to Penn State at the end of June, which was one of five he took that month. Kentucky, Maryland, Notre Dame and Ohio State received his other official visits, and all four schools still appear to be in the mix.
“I’ve been to big environments before. I went to Ohio State versus Oregon just last week, but I think the White Out really showed just how much fans can impact games,” Wagner said.
