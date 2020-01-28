Taking place roughly three years apart, both calls were made by the same man with the same purpose. Penn State head coach Guy Gadowsky was on the other line, trying to connect with Erlichman and Holtforster so he could offer them a spot on Penn State’s roster.

Erlichman and Holtforster quickly realized no one was trying to sell them a shady new car insurance plan or tempt them with a “free” vacation.

“Finally, I pick it up — mad — and I’m like, ‘What do you want?’” Erlichman remembered.

Matt Erlichman was out working in the yard. Will Holtforster was toiling away in a class lab. Both got a few calls from an unknown phone number, and they were each pretty irritated by the persistence of what they assumed was a telemarketer on the line.

These were no standard recruiting calls. Erlichman and Holtforster each had three years at Penn State under their belts already by the time Gadowsky reached out. Both had played goaltender for the Penn State Ice Lions, a club-level team that competes in the ACHA’s Division II.

Erlichman was the first to make the jump from practicing with his buddies to working out with future pros, when Gadowsky needed a third goalie for the 2016-17 season. He spent the next two seasons with the Nittany Lions. In the same position before this season began, Gadowsky phoned Holtforster.

“We tried it with [Erlichman], and it was so great,” Gadowsky said. “He’s just such a great team guy that came in and the guys loved him. It was just such a hit that we wanted to do it again.

“Being a good goaltender is just one of the criteria,” Gadowsky added. “There’s also musts in terms of [being] a great student, a great person and a great team guy. In [Holtforster’s] case, he did all the travel and accomodations for the club team while playing. That just shows you what kind of person he is, and he’s just been great.”

No matter who you ask on Penn State’s roster, the sentiment is the same.

“They’re awesome,” starting goalie Peyton Jones said. “They’re just guys that are there because they love the game, they love being around the team and the guys.

“Will was told right away that he wasn’t going to play, and you would never know it,” Jones continued. “He’s working hard, staying after in the gym and he’s always the last one taking shots from the other guys.”

Erlichman and Holtforster each made impressions on their teammates because of the same traits Jones described. Rarely is either player discussed without an emphasis on their work ethic.

But there was a kind of instant connection between the former club goalies and the rest of the Nittany Lions, too. Both said it didn’t take long for them to feel comfortable with their teammates.

In Holtforster’s case, Aarne Tavlitie went out of his way to make sure he felt welcome when he first arrived.

“He comes and gives me a huge hug, this guy I’ve never met before,” Holtforster said. “I thought it was really cool. That I really helped me feel apart of it.”

On the ice, things didn’t come as easily at first.

Quick, well-placed shot releases from players who could very well play in the NHL one day are a little different from what a typical club hockey forward might muster up.

Jones, a kind and helpful tutor for both Erlichman and Holtforster, can speak to the difference.

“It’s like me going in an NHL game right now and facing Tyler Seguin,” Jones said.

Both goalies have teammates who proved particularly difficult for them to handle in practice.

Holtforster’s foil has been Talvitie, his welcoming hug back in the summer antithetical to his hard, quick shot. Erlichman had a hard time solving Vince Pedrie, an offensive defenseman with a rocket for a shot who went on to play in the AHL.

Jones has tried to walk the thin line between giving pointers and being overbearing, suggesting different angles and letting Holtforster and Erlichman know when he notices their glove hand drop when it shouldn’t.

Eventually, though, they each adjusted to the competition level, making saves they might not have just weeks before. Defenseman Cole Hults said Erlichman improved the most of any player on Penn State’s roster in 2017-18, and added that Holtforster is on track to do the same this season.

“It’s very dramatic,” forward Nate Sucese said of the improvement both goalies made. “Obviously, the competition, the level of shots that they’re taking day-in and day-out, having the ability to go out for extra ice in the morning, staying on after practice later. It just makes them better.”

Along their paths, Erlichman and Holtforster have formed a bond. Erlichman helped out on the coaching staff with the Ice Lions while Holtforster played.

After Holtforster found out he’d be following the same path to Division I hockey at Penn State, Erlichman was one of the first people he contacted.

“He called me to let me know and I just said go in there, work hard, be a great team guy,” Erlichman said. “That’s what [Gadowsky] really loved about me, and if you keep that train rolling, hopefully we can get some more goalies from club up here.”

Simple advice, sure, for Holtforster, it was crucial.

“It’s something that I still keep most days,” Holtforster said, “if I start to feel myself sagging or whatever, the stuff that we talked about early on. I think it definitely helped with the first few times, too, when I didn’t know what to expect.”

The experience has been a rewarding one for both, laden with life lessons. Erlichman has tried to take a piece of the locker room culture he saw firsthand at Penn State and apply it to the small company in State College where he now works.

Even without appearing in a game, it’s unlocked a level of passion for the game in Holtforster that he didn’t know he had. He doesn’t like hockey as much as he used to. He likes it more.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said. “I’ve had so much fun every single day. It’s unreal.”

It’s unclear whether Holtforster will get a chance to play — it would likely require a huge Penn State lead late in the game at some point down the stretch.

Erlichman skated into the goal crease twice in regular season games during his career, stopping the single shot sent his way. He’ll forever have a claim to Penn State’s career save percentage record.

And, certainly, Erlichman isn’t too proud to leverage his four minutes and seven seconds of game action for some bragging rights over Holtforster.

“I just might have to,” he said with a laugh.

