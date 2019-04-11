“One of our core values is to compete, and when I saw that on my first day here, I knew that was what I was going to pride myself on,” Clifford said. “You can ask anybody on our team and I think they'd have the same response, that I'm one of the most competitive guys on this team. And I'd tell you that I'm the most competitive guy on the team, because I am.”

Now though, those traits are beginning to serve — not inhibit — the redshirt sophomore quarterback as he jockeys with Tommy Stevens for the right to serve as Penn State’s next starting quarterback.

The young quarterback’s pride, confidence and fire define his game, but have occasionally led him astray like when he punched a weight bench after missing an exercise and broke his hand.





Taking reps with the first string offense throughout the spring due to Stevens’ injury, Clifford’s fire has been given the chance to shine through while Stevens has been largely forced to the sideline.

It would be understandable to think that might make for a somewhat terse relationship inside Penn State’s quarterback room with so much on the line for both signal callers.

But in reality, they’ve worked off each other, with the elder Stevens manning a mentorship role for Clifford.

“Tommy does a great job of keeping everybody's standard high,” Clifford said. “That's one of his strengths, is bringing everyone up to his level. So when I throw an incompletion or I make a wrong read, obviously he's not going to yell at me or anything, but he's coaching me up on what I can do better on the next play. He knows that the competition is what it is, but we all want to get better for the team.

“We all know where we want to be and we're not taking anything away from that, but it's the day-to-day process. It's coming in every day, competing with yourself, competing with the defense, competing with each other. From the little things to throwing the ball in the bucket...it's always a competition.”

The kind of friendly competition the Nittany Lions have created within their quarterback room is unique, according to James Franklin. And it’s a needed bonus for Penn State, which has experienced depth issues elsewhere on the field.

“We’ve created a pretty competitive room there that is still supportive of one another,” Franklin said.

For Clifford, personally, these last two years have offered something of a transformation.



He’s still a pass-first quarterback, obviously, but Franklin said Wednesday that Clifford is inching closer to dual-threat territory.

Much of that change can be attributed to Clifford’s efforts in transforming his body. He said he came to Penn State at around 185 pounds, but is tipping the scales now at 218 pounds, despite losing significant body fat.

It’s made Clifford feel faster and has opened up some pages in the playbook for the Nittany Lions when Clifford is manning the offense, which he said remains the same from a play calling standpoint whether he or Stevens is on the field.

Don’t get any ideas, though — Clifford would still much rather get the ball into the hands of one of Penn State’s several playmakers than use his own legs.

“I’m not trying to be Mike Vick out here,” Clifford said. “That’s not who I am. I’m Sean Clifford and I know that.”



