CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The off-season is a time for reflection and at Rivals.com we thought it would be interesting to take a look at our highest ranked players in history by position. Today we finish up with the athletes led by the No. 1 player in the country in 2005. LOOKING BACK AT TOP-RANKED PROSPECTS: QB | RB | WR | OL | DE | DL | LB | CB | S

Derrick Williams AP Images

Recruiting: In December of his senior season, Williams picked Penn State over Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and Tennessee. Overview: Williams had a solid if not spectacular career with the Nittany Lions where he finished with more than 1,700 receiving yards and nine scores along with 594 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He was a third-round NFL Draft pick by Detroit but bounced from the Lions to the Pittsburgh Steelers to the CFL as of 2013. Farrell’s take: Williams was a special player who was dominant with the ball in his hands. He had elite speed, great hands and he was very elusive in the open field. His size was the only concern with making him No. 1 but he was so talented he could have been a wide receiver, cornerback, quarterback or running back in college.

Recruiting: Lewis picked USC over Florida State, Arizona State, Miami, Texas and others. In his senior season, the five-star rushed for 1,059 yards, had 1,235 receiving yards and scored 42 touchdowns. Overview: Lewis played for the Trojans but then transferred after being ruled academically ineligible in 2004 and seeing limited action. Lewis landed at Northern Iowa but went undrafted in the 2008 NFL Draft. Farrell’s take: Lewis was so dominant in high school at times in was scary. He could play numerous positions, hurt you with the ball in his hands or as a downfield receiver and he could have been a great defender as well if he wanted. He de-railed what should have been an amazing career.

De'Anthony Thomas AP Images

Recruiting: Thomas had been committed to USC for a long time and he was a local legend but on National Signing Day the five-star surprised many by picking Oregon and then-coach Chip Kelly. Overview: In three years with the Ducks, Thomas finished with nearly 3,200 yards from scrimmage with 41 touchdowns and he was also a tremendous asset on special teams. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs where he still plays as a receiver and return specialist. Farrell’s take: Thomas was a blur on the field and could have been a wide receiver, scat back or cornerback at the next level as well as an elite return man. He landed on the offensive side of the ball and his ability in the return game was amazing in college and he’s shown flashes of it in the NFL as well.

Reggie McNeal AP Images

Recruiting: A dual-threat quarterback in high school, McNeal picked Texas A&M over Arkansas, the main competition, along with Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU and others. Overview: McNeal had a fantastic junior year in College Station where he threw for 2,791 yards and 14 touchdowns but he had a disappointing senior season. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted him as a wide receiver in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He lasted one season and then played in the CFL for a few more years. Farrell’s take: McNeal was an early athlete for us and probably would be a pure dual-threat quarterback these days because of the way offenses are being run. He was a dynamic runner at quarterback and he could sling the ball as well. The fact that he was drafted as a wide receivers speaks to his overall athleticism.

Quavaris Crouch Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Recruiting: The former top-rated prospect in the 2019 class, Crouch now sits at fifth overall and he’s still the No. 1 athlete. Crouch is preparing for his senior season. Tennessee, Clemson, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan are the front-runners. Overview: Crouch, who will most likely play linebacker in college but could also be a running back, is preparing for his senior year at Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University. Farrell’s take: We aren’t sure what position Crouch will play – linebacker, defensive end or running back – but we know he’s special. He’s powerful, quick off the edge and plays physically on defense and offense. Time will tell if he stays as high on this list but for now he’s among the elite.

Adoree' Jackson AP Images

Recruiting: On National Signing Day, Jackson picked USC over UCLA, LSU, Florida and others. In the weeks before his commitment, Tennessee was also a contender. Overview: Jackson was used on offense, defense and special teams in college where he finished with 135 tackles and six interceptions for the Trojans. He added six receiving touchdowns and eight scores on special teams. The five-star was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He started at corner and on special teams in his rookie season. Farrell’s take: Jackson wasn’t that big but he played defensive back like a bigger defender and was electric with the ball in his hands. He was also an elite return man. It’s no surprise he played both ways in college and ended up as a first rounder, he was that special.

Robert Woods AP Images

Recruiting: After watching a scrimmage at USC, Woods decided to commit to the Trojans although he planned to wait until into his senior season. USC was always considered the frontrunner although UCLA and Stanford also played a role in his recruitment. Overview: In three seasons at USC, Woods finished with 2,930 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. He was a second-round selection by the Buffalo Bills and in five seasons (four with the Bills, one with the Los Angeles Rams) he has 3,232 receiving yards and 17 scores. Farrell’s take: Woods had a great career at USC and is starting to emerge as one of the best receivers in the NFL and it’s no surprise. However, he could have been a great defensive back as well he tracked the ball so well and was so athletic. He was smooth at everything he did.

Chris Davis

Recruiting: Shortly before National Signing Day, Davis chose Florida State over Florida, USF, USC, Boston College and others. Overview: Davis played wide receiver for the Seminoles and finished his career with 1,842 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a fourth-round selection in the 2007 NFL Draft and has played for the Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants along with some CFL teams and in other leagues. Farrell’s take: People who don’t remember how great Davis was should try to find his high school film. He was one of the best players with the ball in his hands I’ve seen and I thought he would have an elite career in college and beyond. It didn’t shake out that way although he was solid at FSU and was still a mid-round draft choice.

Bru McCoy Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Recruiting: In June, McCoy released a top eight of Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Florida State, Washington and UCLA. The Trojans are considered the front-runner. Overview: McCoy is rated as the second-best athlete in the 2019 class and could play wide receiver or linebacker in college. The only prospect ranked higher at his position is Crouch, who is likely a linebacker also at the next level but could also play running back. McCoy plays at Santa Ana Mater Dei, arguably the top high school team in the country. Farrell’s take: McCoy could be the next two-way star in college football, he’s that talented. He has size, speed, hands, a good work ethic and he’s a powerful kid. The next Myles Jack type? He could be.

Demetris Robertson AP Images