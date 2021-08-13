A labor of love

When I began my publication Catch Lions Fever back in the spring of 1979, I had a vision. I wanted to produce a magazine that explained to Penn State sports fans, particularly Nittany Lion football fans, why I believed that under the guidance of Joe Paterno, PSU was about to establish itself as one of the premier intercollegiate sports programs in Division I. Looking back, I think it’s fair to say that Penn State made that leap and that Catch Lions Fever, soon to be known as Blue White Illustrated, faithfully documented the Nittany Lions’ rise. In the 40-plus years that our publication has been in existence, I’ve met many inspiring Penn State officials and Nittany Lion football fans across the country. The university’s athletic department has been a pleasure to work with, and I can say without hesitation that meeting outstanding Penn State sports fans at alumni clubs across Pennsylvania has been my most enjoyable experience relating to the presentation of Blue White Illustrated to its readers.

Publisher Phil Grosz founded Blue White Illustrated as 'Catch Lions Fever' in 1979. (Ryan Snyder/BWI)

I’ll never forget traveling to the Penn State alumni clubs in Scranton, Allentown, York, Harrisburg, and Carbon County, and I want to thank all of the subscribers who came to those events and who have continuously supported Blue White Illustrated. You’ve allowed me to turn a hobby into a dream job that I’ve fully enjoyed over the past four decades. Under the guidance of a talented staff, BWI has been able to provide our readership with a comprehensive, detailed and informative publication devoted to what I firmly believe is one of the greatest intercollegiate sports programs in the country. During the past two and a half years, I found myself thinking more and more about the future of the publication. My wonderful wife, Priscilla, has had some health problems, and I’ve had some, too. Because of those concerns, I’ve decided to step away from Blue White Illustrated on a full-time basis. It was an agonizing process coming to that conclusion, but it’s a decision that had to be made. During every football season and in the weeks leading up to National Letter of Intent Day in early February, Priscilla would call me a “figment of her imagination.” She knew during that period of time that I had to give my complete attention to BWI. For the past four 40 years, Priscilla has been 100 percent supportive of me and my passion. Now, it is long past time for me to give her my complete attention. That’s why I have made the decision to sell Blue White Illustrated to Coman Publishing. Of all the publishing houses around the country producing team-specific periodicals, Stu Coman and his staff are, in my mind, the very best. They produce publications for Michigan, Notre Dame, North Carolina State and Virginia and also do an outstanding job with the websites associated with their publications.