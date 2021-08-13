A labor of love
When I began my publication Catch Lions Fever back in the spring of 1979, I had a vision. I wanted to produce a magazine that explained to Penn State sports fans, particularly Nittany Lion football fans, why I believed that under the guidance of Joe Paterno, PSU was about to establish itself as one of the premier intercollegiate sports programs in Division I.
Looking back, I think it’s fair to say that Penn State made that leap and that Catch Lions Fever, soon to be known as Blue White Illustrated, faithfully documented the Nittany Lions’ rise.
In the 40-plus years that our publication has been in existence, I’ve met many inspiring Penn State officials and Nittany Lion football fans across the country. The university’s athletic department has been a pleasure to work with, and I can say without hesitation that meeting outstanding Penn State sports fans at alumni clubs across Pennsylvania has been my most enjoyable experience relating to the presentation of Blue White Illustrated to its readers.
I’ll never forget traveling to the Penn State alumni clubs in Scranton, Allentown, York, Harrisburg, and Carbon County, and I want to thank all of the subscribers who came to those events and who have continuously supported Blue White Illustrated. You’ve allowed me to turn a hobby into a dream job that I’ve fully enjoyed over the past four decades.
Under the guidance of a talented staff, BWI has been able to provide our readership with a comprehensive, detailed and informative publication devoted to what I firmly believe is one of the greatest intercollegiate sports programs in the country.
During the past two and a half years, I found myself thinking more and more about the future of the publication. My wonderful wife, Priscilla, has had some health problems, and I’ve had some, too. Because of those concerns, I’ve decided to step away from Blue White Illustrated on a full-time basis. It was an agonizing process coming to that conclusion, but it’s a decision that had to be made.
During every football season and in the weeks leading up to National Letter of Intent Day in early February, Priscilla would call me a “figment of her imagination.” She knew during that period of time that I had to give my complete attention to BWI. For the past four 40 years, Priscilla has been 100 percent supportive of me and my passion.
Now, it is long past time for me to give her my complete attention. That’s why I have made the decision to sell Blue White Illustrated to Coman Publishing.
Of all the publishing houses around the country producing team-specific periodicals, Stu Coman and his staff are, in my mind, the very best. They produce publications for Michigan, Notre Dame, North Carolina State and Virginia and also do an outstanding job with the websites associated with their publications.
But the really great thing about this move is that the entire editorial staff — Matt Herb, Ryan Snyder, David Eckert, Nate Bauer and Thomas Frank Carr — will continue to provide readers with the coverage you’ve come to expect from BWI, and joining our team of writers and editors is Greg Pickel, a knowledgeable and experienced Penn State beat writer.
I believe this is one of the best, most professional staffs working at any college sports publication. One important note: Ryan Snyder, in my opinion, is the best in the business at reporting Penn State football recruiting news, and readers can rest assured that recruiting will always be a major focus of BWI.
Don’t worry, I’m not going to completely divorce myself from my twin passions for BWI and Penn State sports. I plan to write guest columns for the publication on a semi-regular basis and I’ll also be involved with BWI’s website, BlueWhiteIllustrated.com.
I see myself doing podcasts and chats in The Lions Den for as long as I can. Early next year, I also plan to start that book that so many of our BWI subscribers have asked me to write.
I want to thank you all for allowing me to have the best job in the world for the past 40 years, and for letting me have the dream opportunity of turning Blue White Illustrated into a reality. I know that BWI will be in the best hands going forward and that the new owners will continue to deliver what you allowed me to create.
These past four decades have been the best years of my life, but now it’s time for Priscilla to reap the rewards of her endless patience and tireless devotion to me. We are!
