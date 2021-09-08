A deep dive into Sean Clifford's Week 1 performance: BWI Daily

Host Thomas Frank Carr and Blue White Illustrated editor Nate Bauer tackle the topic that everyone is talking about following the Nittany Lions' Week 1 upset of No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday, 16-10:

Penn State fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford.

Following a shaky start, Clifford helped lead Penn State to a much more productive second half offensively.

What happened in the first half? What caused the turnaround in the second half? And are we talking about the right things when it comes to Clifford's potential in context with that of the Penn State football program this season?

T-Frank and Nate break it all down on today's episode of BWI Daily.

Recruiting Notebook: Ball State visitors, coaches hit the road & more

Recruiting Podcast: Ball State Visitor thoughts, a new FutureCast, more