A deep dive into Sean Clifford's Week 1 performance: BWI Daily
Host Thomas Frank Carr and Blue White Illustrated editor Nate Bauer tackle the topic that everyone is talking about following the Nittany Lions' Week 1 upset of No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday, 16-10:
Penn State fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford.
Following a shaky start, Clifford helped lead Penn State to a much more productive second half offensively.
What happened in the first half? What caused the turnaround in the second half? And are we talking about the right things when it comes to Clifford's potential in context with that of the Penn State football program this season?
T-Frank and Nate break it all down on today's episode of BWI Daily.
Recruiting Notebook: Ball State visitors, coaches hit the road & more
Recruiting Podcast: Ball State Visitor thoughts, a new FutureCast, more
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook