Class of 2023 guard Jason Rivera was one of several prospects to earn an offer from Micah Shrewsberry and his Penn State staff last week, when the Nittany Lions rolled out their first batch of offers for that class.

Rivera, a versatile guard, is listed at 6-foot-6, 170 pounds out of New York, and plays his high school basketball for Iona Prep.

"I was super excited," Rivera said of receiving the offer. "It was great."