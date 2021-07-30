5 things to know and watch for during Penn State's Lasch Bash weekend

Penn State's preeminent summer recruiting event is this weekend. The Lions will close a brief late July quiet period with the Lasch Bash, which has brought commits and top uncommitted targets to campus for a number of years right before everyone's focus turns to the new season on the horizon. Are commitments coming? Why is this event so important? Who are the top visitors? And what takes place at the program's facilities throughout the big day? It's time to take a closer look at the history tied to and the importance of the backyard-styled BBQ that has led to big moments over the years.

Beaver Stadium is just one of the stops recruiting visitors will make while visiting Penn State this weekend.

1. History of the Lasch Bash

James Franklin and his staff have taken this event to the next level, but the first gathering of key prospects at this time of year in State College actually predates the eighth-year leader of the Lions. Bill O'Brien was looking for a way to gather commits, targets, and their families back during the chase for Class of 2014 prospects, so he invited them all to campus for a day of great food, yard games, and football talk during the summer before they could sign. O'Brien would leave before that class ever signed, of course, and Franklin would both come along and infuse that group with more talent and take the event above and beyond what it initially was in the years. In 2013, it was on prospects' radar but not a must-attend event. Now, it is the premier opportunity for commits and any uncommitted players within driving distance, in addition to priority recruits who might be outside of the region, to circle a date on the calendar to get the full Penn State experience, even before students return and Beaver Stadium fills up. Schools all across the country do something similar now. Penn State wasn't the first program to do a barbecue, but they were one of a handful to start this style of an event. Ohio State hosted a similar get together on Thursday, while Michigan will do the same tomorrow.

2. A visitor to know on offense

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Antonio Tripp will be taking another visit to Penn State this weekend.

Here's a surprise: There is another star at Owing Mills, Md., McDonogh who has a lot of interest in Penn State. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Antonio Tripp was on campus back in June, and he'll return this weekend for his second visit in as many months. The Lions have done a lot of work to identify their top underclassmen targets in the trenches, and Tripp is at or near the top of the board. He has 15 offers to date, but BWI expert Ryan Snyder has already logged a FutureCast prediction in favor of the blue and white. McDonogh has numerous alumni on the Lions' roster, including PJ Mustipher, Curtis Jacobs, and D'Von Ellies. Dani Dennis-Sutton, the five-star Class of 2022 end who committed to PSU earlier this month, is expected to sign with the program in December. He'll also be in attendance tomorrow. Will Tripp join them? Time will tell, but it's not incorrect to say the Lions sit in the catbird seat at this point in time.

3. A visitor to know on defense

Philadelphia La Salle four-star Class of 2022 linebacker Abdul Carter will make his third summer visit to Penn State this weekend. BWI photo

Brent Pry has brought a number of high-profile linebackers to campus during his time at Penn State, but as of Friday, the Class of 2022 has just one pledge at his position in Philadelphia Imhotep Charter three-star Keon Wylie. However, that may not be the case for long, as Philadelphia La Salle College four-star outside linebacker Abdul Carter will make his third visit to town since June on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect is Rivals' No. 28 player at his position, and nearly 20 programs have offered, including Ole Miss and South Carolina, which also hosted him during June's quiet period. Penn State is tight on scholarship space, which doesn't mean it will pressure Carter to commit. But, everyone knows the score when it comes to how many players the Lions can take in this cycle compared to how many are in, and there's likely only one linebacker spot left. It makes Carter's decision to visit mighty notable. “I played with one of the commits growing up, Ken Talley. I played [youth league] with Ken and we’ve stayed in touch," Carter previously told BWI. "We’ve been friends for the last couple of years. We don’t really talk about recruiting much. He’s told me that I should come there and that the place is big, close to home, that kind of stuff.” Carter would like to decide before his senior season begins on Aug. 27 at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.

4. What about the rest of the visitors list?

The full list can be found inside the Lions Den premium forum (sign up for a free trial at the link below), but it's safe to say that the day will live up to its hefty billing. So far, 17 verbal commitments are expected to be on hand in addition to two four-star underclassmen linebackers and a four-star Class of 2023 quarterback, among others. Penn State will maximize the day for recruits and their families, from campus tours to meetings with academic advisors; a chance to see the nutrition bar and weight room; Lasch, Holuba, and Beaver Stadium tours; and individual meetings with coaches. Current members of the roster will be around, too, and the post-visit highlights should focus on all of that in addition to great food, photoshoots, and a family vibe, among other things. This is the kind of event Franklin and co., shine at. It is the expectation and will be the result when all is said and done.

5. Is a commitment watch required?

Will Penn State coach James Franklin be smiling at the end of Lasch Bash weekend as he was in this photo at Big Ten Media Days?