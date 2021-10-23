5 takeaways from Penn State's upset loss to Illinois

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State has made history in defeat. Illinois backup quarterback Brandon Peters completed a pass to Casey Washington in the back of the Beaver Stadium south end zone to stun the Nittany Lions, 20-18, in a record-setting nine overtime periods. It was an astonishing and almost unthinkable outcome after head coach James Franklin's team exited the bye week with a 5-1 record and entered this game as a 24-point favorite, but it's where the team finds itself. Here are our takeaways.

1. Offense sputters, even with Clifford

First things first: It is impossible to believe that Sean Clifford was 100 percent at any point in this game. That leads us to two questions: How close was he, how much did that decline throughout the game, and did Penn State really have that little confidence in Ta'Quan Roberson to keep running a clearly injured Clifford out there? Those questions will be answered in other postgame posts here at BWI, but after spending the bye week wondering if Clifford could play, we're now left wondering whether or not he'll ever be fully healthy again this fall. Penn State's offense tried to establish the run early but couldn't do it, which has become the norm. A midgame shuffling of the offensive line that sent Juice Scruggs to center and Mike Miranda to guard while Bryce Effner came in at the other interior spot for Eric Wilson did little to spark things, and Penn State only mustered 62 yards on the ground and only 227 overall to Illinois' 395. Through the air, Clifford was inaccurate all day long and often pressured. He did throw a touchdown strike to KeAndre Lambert-Smith but finished an abysmal 19 of 34 for 165 yards. At least there were no turnovers. But there wasn't much else cooking for Mike Yurcich's attack, as the Nittany Lions were a woeful 4 of 17 on third down, and didn't hit the big plays they've become known for. That left the offense in a place where it had to manufacture yards, and it simply could not time and time again. Oh, and one other fact: Penn State scored just one time on nine two-point conversion tries in overtime. Illinois was awful, too, but it was a spectacularly bad performance all the way around for this group.

2. Run defense gashed without Mustipher

It was tempting to start this piece with the run defense, because it was as bad as if not worse than the offense on this particular day. Without defensive tackle PJ Mustipher in the middle, the Nittany Lions struggled to win up front, couldn't get off blocks, had too many plays overrun and tackles missed by the linebackers, and otherwise looked utterly lost despite Illinois being very blatant about what it planned to do. All told, the Fighting Illini, which had all of 93 TOTAL yards last week against Wisconsin at home, ran for 357 yards and averaged a whopping 5.3 per carry by basically running the same stretch play over and over again while mixing in a few runs up the middle. It was an alarming performance by Brent Pry's unit ahead of next week's trip to Ohio State, which owns one of the Big Ten's best rushing attacks. Penn State hasn't allowed 300 yards or more rushing in a game since 2016, and it now could possibly do it in back-to-back weeks.

3. Struggles after the bye?

There was a lot of talk about Penn State struggling again off the bye week in the James Franklin era, which isn't made up but isn't the big trend some are making it out to be. Here are the results: 2021: Lost to Illinois 20-18 2019: Beat Maryland 59-0 2018: Lost to Michigan State 21-17 2017: Beat Michigan 42-13 2016: Beat Ohio State 24-21 2015: Lost to Michigan 28-16 2014: Lost to Michigan 18-13 WIth that out of the way, it is certainly fair to say that this was an uncharacteristically bad outing after an entire week of rest and game planning. Penn State was sloppy in all three phases, couldn't solve Illinois' game plan on either side of the ball, and did not capitalize off turnovers. We could go on and on, but this was not the effort that was expected after a strong first half of the season, and it will raise a ton of questions moving forward.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

4. What can be fixed?

At this point, we can confidently say that Penn State is not going to figure out its rushing attack this fall. That's evident. Jahan Dotson can only do so much to will this offense along, and Clifford, who is clearly a fighter and 'tough SOB" as Mike Yurcich once said, is not as effective as possible when he does not run, which he never did on this day, undoubtedly because of whatever injury ails him. The offensive line lacks toughness too often and misses assignments an inexcusable amount of times at this point of the season. On offense, it's hard to see what switch can be flipped to make things look better than they did on this day, unless Clifford can magically become fully healthy again. It will have to survive on big plays and hope that No. 14 can eventually get healthy enough to go back to his effective self from the first five games plus a quarter and change. Defensively, Pry's unit was not good, but it was also on the field a lot, which led to it being worn down by a big Fighting Illini front. A return to fundamentals is a must, but it's clear that Coziah Izzard nor D'Von Ellies can totally replicate, or even get close, to what Mustipher was doing, and that's an unsolvable problem with five regular season games to go. Pry must redesign his scheme some to get more help from the linebackers in the box against run-heavy teams. It feels like the only option. Finally, on special teams, it is what it is at this point. Jordan Stout was again terrific punting and on kickoffs but missed another field goal.

5. Is there any hope at Ohio State?