5 takeaways from Penn State's 24-0 win over Indiana

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State crushed Indiana on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions stifled the Hoosiers' offense and put up more than enough points when they had the ball to leave Beaver Stadium victorious by a 24-0 count, and yet questions will still be asked about the consistency of the offense following this triumph. Let's dive into the takeaways from another win.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) celebrates a fourth down stop on Indiana in the first half of their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

1. This is a Playoff-worthy defense

Indiana is not exactly a juggernaut offensively, but we have reached the point of wondering how many teams across college football, in general, could seriously stress the Nittany Lions. Brent Pry's bunch was again fast, fearless, tackled well in space, and caused turnovers and other havoc. The Hoosiers didn't top 200 yards until the fourth quarter, and quarterback Micahel Penix Jr., and his backup, Jack Tuttle, were under duress all night long. The visitors' ground game didn't get going behind transfer back Stephen Carr, either. The stats are impressive, and if they haven't yet, it's time for the national scene to take notice of just how good this group is. Ellis Brooks led the way with eight tackles, Brandon Smith and Arnold Ebiketie had sacks, and Joey Porter Jr., and Ji'Ayir Brown had interceptions while the secondary had six pass breakups total.

2. More superb special teams play

It was great night for Joe Lorig's special teams. Indiana coach Tom Allen preposterously kicked a field goal down 21 in the third quarter, and poetic justice was served, as Arnold Ebiketie and Brandon Smith leaped up and blocked the boot. It was the second one of the year for the Nittany Lions, who also did it at Wisconsin. Beyond that, Jordan Stout again kicked touchback after touchback and punted five times for an average of 46.4 yards per boot. One traveled 51 yards, and four of them landed inside the Hoosiers 20, which gave them miserable field position all night. He also kicked a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for good measure. A top-notch effort all the way around.

3. Run game woes

Penn State had its best rushing night of the season, as it racked up XXX yards on the ground. That said, there were still entirely too many missed blocks and also instances when the backs didn't hit the hole fast enough if they even saw it at all. Keyvone Lee led the way with 74 yards on eight carries, and it appears that he's the team's best option right now, but regardless of who is back there, everything else has to improve around them and their own steps forward. How does that happen? It's hard to say because so much appears to be wrong, but from this viewpoint, it starts with more of a willingness to block from the tight ends in addition to just more nastiness and finishing in general from everyone with a blocking assignment. Until that happens, there will likely be more unsuccessful running plays than not. Averaging 5.1 yards per carry certainly isn't bad, but take out Lee's 44-yard scamper, and that number dips to 3.86.

4. Jahan Dotson has made himself a lot of money

There might not be a player in the country who has raised his NFL Draft stock more by coming back for another season than Jahan Dotson. Dotson was yet again awesome in front of 105,591 fans. He caught a game-high eight receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns and still doesn't have a drop this season. It feels like he's always open and is able to improvise, and he's become a household name who can change the game at a moment's notice. One other note here: Sean Clifford and Dotson have now connected on a school-record 18 touchdowns. Impressive stuff.

