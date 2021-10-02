5 takeaways from Penn State's 24-0 win over Indiana
STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State crushed Indiana on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
The Nittany Lions stifled the Hoosiers' offense and put up more than enough points when they had the ball to leave Beaver Stadium victorious by a 24-0 count, and yet questions will still be asked about the consistency of the offense following this triumph.
Let's dive into the takeaways from another win.
1. This is a Playoff-worthy defense
Indiana is not exactly a juggernaut offensively, but we have reached the point of wondering how many teams across college football, in general, could seriously stress the Nittany Lions.
Brent Pry's bunch was again fast, fearless, tackled well in space, and caused turnovers and other havoc. The Hoosiers didn't top 200 yards until the fourth quarter, and quarterback Micahel Penix Jr., and his backup, Jack Tuttle, were under duress all night long. The visitors' ground game didn't get going behind transfer back Stephen Carr, either.
The stats are impressive, and if they haven't yet, it's time for the national scene to take notice of just how good this group is. Ellis Brooks led the way with eight tackles, Brandon Smith and Arnold Ebiketie had sacks, and Joey Porter Jr., and Ji'Ayir Brown had interceptions while the secondary had six pass breakups total.
2. More superb special teams play
It was great night for Joe Lorig's special teams.
Indiana coach Tom Allen preposterously kicked a field goal down 21 in the third quarter, and poetic justice was served, as Arnold Ebiketie and Brandon Smith leaped up and blocked the boot. It was the second one of the year for the Nittany Lions, who also did it at Wisconsin.
Beyond that, Jordan Stout again kicked touchback after touchback and punted five times for an average of 46.4 yards per boot. One traveled 51 yards, and four of them landed inside the Hoosiers 20, which gave them miserable field position all night. He also kicked a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for good measure.
A top-notch effort all the way around.
3. Run game woes
Penn State had its best rushing night of the season, as it racked up XXX yards on the ground. That said, there were still entirely too many missed blocks and also instances when the backs didn't hit the hole fast enough if they even saw it at all.
Keyvone Lee led the way with 74 yards on eight carries, and it appears that he's the team's best option right now, but regardless of who is back there, everything else has to improve around them and their own steps forward.
How does that happen? It's hard to say because so much appears to be wrong, but from this viewpoint, it starts with more of a willingness to block from the tight ends in addition to just more nastiness and finishing in general from everyone with a blocking assignment. Until that happens, there will likely be more unsuccessful running plays than not.
Averaging 5.1 yards per carry certainly isn't bad, but take out Lee's 44-yard scamper, and that number dips to 3.86.
4. Jahan Dotson has made himself a lot of money
There might not be a player in the country who has raised his NFL Draft stock more by coming back for another season than Jahan Dotson.
Dotson was yet again awesome in front of 105,591 fans. He caught a game-high eight receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns and still doesn't have a drop this season. It feels like he's always open and is able to improvise, and he's become a household name who can change the game at a moment's notice.
One other note here: Sean Clifford and Dotson have now connected on a school-record 18 touchdowns. Impressive stuff.
5. Odds and ends
--For the first time, it didn't really feel like the offense could consistently move the ball despite racking up almost 400 yards. Some of the play calling was head-scratching, and just 21 points against this Indiana team didn't feel like enough. PSU had seven drives of five plays or less out of 12. Clifford was just 17 of 33 and averaged about five yards a pass. Things will need to be more consistent moving forward .
--Here's hoping Penix Jr., is OK after he left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.
--Penn State's defensive line sure came to play. Four of PJ Mustipher's six tackles were solos and Arnold Ebiketie had a sack. The group got plenty of push all night long.
--It was a great day for Penn State nationally with No. 3 Oregon going down in overtime at Stanford. We now have a massive top-five matchup on deck between the Nittany Lions and Iowa.
