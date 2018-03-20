No one knew it at the time, but Penn State was on the verge of a breakthrough as it began spring practice two years ago. The Nittany Lions returned 15 starters from the 2015 season, and while that season hadn’t been wholly satisfying, the core group of young but experienced players that returned was enough to propel the team to a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl berth that fall. At this time last year, the Lions appeared to be in even better shape. They went into spring practice with all the manpower they needed to make another conference championship run, as 18 starters were back, including their leading rusher from the previous season (Saquon Barkley), their leading passer (Trace McSorley) and two of their three leading tacklers (Marcus Allen and Jason Cabinda). But this being college football, that period of relative stability had to end sometime. That time has arrived. While the 2018 Nittany Lions have a contingent of talented and experienced veterans returning, a group headed up by McSorley, the Big Ten’s top passer in 2017, they also have some sizable holes to fill on both sides of the ball. Barkley is gone, as are Allen and Cabinda, and those are only some of the more prominent names that won’t be appearing on the Lions’ two-deep anymore. All told, Penn State has bid farewell to four starters on offense, eight on defense and one on special teams. Those absences will make this a very consequential spring for the Lions as they look to sustain the success they enjoyed the past two seasons. The team’s overall talent pool has been getting deeper as James Franklin’s recruiting classes have replaced the classes that Penn State brought in while still under NCAA sanctions, but expectations are creeping back up to a level they probably haven’t reached since the late 1990s. Here’s a look at five of the more pressing questions facing Penn State as spring practice proceeds in advance of the Blue-White Game on April 21.



1. Who succeeds Saquon Barkley in the Nittany Lions’ backfield?

Notice that we didn’t ask who’s going to replace Barkley. No one is going to do that. During his All-America junior season, the NFL-bound running back accounted for 32.8 percent of Penn State’s 7,098 all-purpose yards. To put that in perspective, the team’s leader in all-purpose yardage in 2014, DaeSean Hamilton, accounted for only 17.4 percent of the total. In 2013, team leader Allen Robinson accounted for 23.7 percent. Barkley arrived in 2015 and led the Nittany Lions in all-purpose yards during all three of his seasons in University Park. This past year, he averaged a career-high 179.15 all-purpose yards per game. Only one player in the Football Bowl Subdivision topped that figure: San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny, whose average of 228.77 yards per game amounted to an astonishing 45.5 percent of the Aztecs’ total all-purpose yards. Point being, Barkley was an outlier whose likes Penn State probably won’t see again anytime soon. It’s unrealistic to expect any single player to have the kind of impact that he had as a runner, receiver and kick returner. However, the Nittany Lions might not need to find a Barkley clone to have an effective running game in 2018. They are coming off a season in which they finished sixth in the Big Ten and 59th in the FBS with an average of 170.2 rushing yards per game. Those numbers are not so stratospheric that they can’t be equaled, and with a veteran offensive line set to return, one that allowed Penn State to rush for 203 yards against Washington’s top-ranked run defense in the Fiesta Bowl, they could potentially be surpassed. One of Penn State’s top priorities this spring will be to groom a new stable of running backs to split up the workload. The Nittany Lions averaged just under 35 carries per game last year, with McSorley accounting for nearly a third of them. If they follow that statistical template in 2018, there will be about 20 to 25 carries per game for the running backs to share. Franklin has said that the Lions will most likely take a more equitable approach this year, which means that Miles Sanders, Mark Allen, Journey Brown and Johnathan Thomas can expect to receive plenty of reps in spring practice. Allen, a senior, has the most career carries of those four with 65, but he carried only nine times last year, while Sanders had 31 attempts and split time with Barkley in the Fiesta Bowl. The 5-foot-11, 211-pound Sanders is also a talented receiver, having won recognition from Rivals.com as the country’s best all-purpose running back. He’s the presumptive starter, but his fellow running backs will definitely bear watching this spring. Their performance will go a long way toward determining the distribution of labor here. Brown has piqued the interest of Penn State fans ever since last January when he became an under-the-radar addition to the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2017. He was a track standout in high school with a Pennsylvania state championship in the 100-meter dash. On signing day, Franklin predicted that “he’s going to be over 200 pounds and he’s going to be able to run.” He’s not quite there yet, having checked in at 197 pounds on Penn State’s most recent roster. But he’ll definitely be one of the team’s more heavily scrutinized players when he makes his public debut in the Blue-White Game next month. Of course, this will be only the first phase of the competition. During the summer, freshman Ricky Slade will join the fray. The 5-9, 185-pound Slade was rated the No. 2 all-purpose running back in the country by Rivals.



2. How will the Lions’ offense react to its revamped coaching staff?

Ricky Rahne

With any luck, the change won’t be all that noticeable on the field. One of the reasons that Ricky Rahne was promoted to offensive coordinator after Joe Moorhead’s departure was that Franklin wanted continuity, especially with McSorley back for one more season. An outsider would have wanted to install his system, Franklin said, just as Moorhead did two years ago. That made sense in 2016, as the offense needed an overhaul after finishing 13th in the Big Ten in yards per game the two previous seasons. But Moorhead’s system has been humming along nicely for the better part of the past two years. Rahne might be expected to make some tweaks here and there, and there is one definite change in the works, as he’ll be in the booth rather than on the sideline on game day. But there was a reason why Penn State needed only a few days to announce its choice. It was because Rahne’s promotion “allows us to continue to build what we’re building here,” Franklin said. “I also thought it was the right thing to do for Trace and Tommy [Stevens] and the rest of our quarterbacks, because they are very comfortable and confident in this system right now. And then also there’s the fact that Ricky recruited every quarterback in that room. I think it just allows us to continue to keep building.” But Moorhead’s exit was only the first of three key departures, as position coaches Charles Huff and Josh Gattis left for Mississippi State and Alabama, respectively. So in addition to a new offensive coordinator, the Lions also have a new running backs coach in Ja’Juan Seider and a new receivers coach in David Corley. They also have a new tight ends coach, as Tyler Bowen was hired to fill Rahne’s former position, and a new special teams coordinator, with Phil Galiano taking over for Huff. That’s a chunk of change, and some of it happened only weeks after Franklin vowed to “fight like hell to keep this staff together.” While it may be a sign of respect when other schools poach your assistant coaches, those moves do create challenges. For now, at least, Penn State fans are going to have to take it on faith that Franklin is as good at identifying coaching talent as he is at finding players. He did that at Vanderbilt, which is where most of Penn State’s current staff was originally assembled. And Moorhead was a home run hire, too, so Franklin’s track record inspires confidence.



3. Are any of the early enrollees ready to push for immediate playing time?

Micah Parsons Rivals.com

The Lions welcomed six Class of 2018 signees when the spring semester began in January. That’s the most in school history, so the odds are pretty good that at least one or two of those players will appear on the depth chart when Penn State opens its season Sept. 1 against Appalachian State. The most obvious candidate for early playing time is Micah Parsons. Not only was the 6-3, 241-pounder one of the top 10 prospects in the Class of 2018 according to Rivals, he’s playing a position of extreme need for the Nittany Lions, having moved to inside linebacker after winning five-star recognition as a defensive end at the high school level. The returning players at the position are Jan Johnson, Ellis Brooks and possibly Jake Cooper, none of whom have seen extensive action in the middle of Penn State’s defense. Brooks will be a redshirt freshman this fall, and he may actually be the leading contender. That is, unless Parsons is able to make a strong case for himself in the weeks to come. During his first few weeks on campus, the Harrisburg, Pa., prospect garnered positive reviews. Said Frankin, “Parsons is what we thought. He’s strong, he’s explosive, he’s fast.” But is he ready to call the signals from the middle of Penn State’s defense? That’s what the Lions will be looking to find out this spring, and it will go a long way toward determining how the linebacker corps comes together in the fall. Two other linebackers enrolled in January, with Nick Tarburton and Jesse Luketa joining Parsons in University Park. Both have the size they would need to play inside as freshmen. In fact, Tarburton was listed at 260 pounds when he signed in December, indicating that he might be well on his way to a spot on the defensive line. But Franklin said in early February that Tarburton had lost about 15 pounds since arriving on campus. Sure enough, when the new roster was released in mid-February, he was at 243. It’s impossible to know at this early stage what the future holds, but for now, at least, he’s a linebacker. Tight end Zack Kuntz is also on campus and is looking to help Penn State make up for the graduation of Mike Gesicki. That’s a tall order, but Kuntz is a tall guy. In fact, at 6-7, 232 pounds, he might seem more like a supersized wideout than a conventional tight end. But Franklin said he’s been impressed with the Camp Hill prospect’s strength. “Typically, when you’ve got a guy who is built like him… it’s going to take them a long time to develop the strength and power needed to play,” the coach said. “But I already see him packing it on, and he came in stronger than we anticipated. So he’s already put on muscle mass. He’s already getting stronger in the weight room. We already knew he ran well, because he ran so well in camp.” Kuntz is a four-star prospect, but if he’s going to earn playing time this fall, he’ll probably have to beat out classmate Pat Freiermuth in preseason practice. The thinking here is that Penn State will want to redshirt one of its incoming tight ends, especially with three scholarship players – Jonathan Holland, Nick Bowers and Danny Dalton – working out at the position this spring. That said, Kuntz and Freiermuth were both among the top six tight end prospects in the Class of 2018. So if the Lions are even thinner here than is generally supposed, or if injuries hit, or if the newcomers are too good to keep off the field, it wouldn’t be a total surprise to see them both in action come September. Penn State’s other early enrollees are defensive backs Isaiah Humphries and Trent Gordon. Franklin has praised both prospects and has been particularly enthused about Gordon, calling the 5-11, 181-pounder from Spring, Texas, “a pleasant surprise.” “We had high expectations, and his first impression was probably higher than what we expected,” Franklin said. “He kind of blew us away in the first morning workout [of the winter] and was really competitive and really smooth and really efficient with his movements.” The Lions must replace four starters in their secondary, but they’ve got some experienced players waiting in the wings, especially at cornerback, where John Reid, Amani Oruwariye and Tariq Castro-Fields are all back. So if Humphries, who’s listed at safety, and Gordon, a cornerback, are going to play this fall, it will most likely be in some sort of reserve capacity.



4. Are any big position changes in the offing this spring?

That depends on your definition of big. There have already been a couple of changes, the most significant of which was Lamont Wade’s switch from cornerback to safety. Additional moves might be in the offing in the weeks to come, especially on the offensive and defensive lines, where the coaches will be looking to find their best starting combinations. But for now, let’s focus on the changes that aren’t purely speculative. With Penn State in the process of rebuilding a graduation-depleted secondary, it makes sense that the 5-9, 196-pound Wade would find himself at safety. The Nittany Lions might have some big shoes to fill at cornerback with Grant Haley and Christian Campbell having graduated. But they’ve got a couple of experienced players returning, including a former starter in Reid. That’s not the case at safety, where both spots are wide open. The two most experienced players here are fifth-year senior Nick Scott and redshirt junior Ayron Monroe. Scott made one start last year, filling in at strong safety against Maryland when Troy Apke was suspended for the first half of the game due to a targeting penalty he received the previous week against Nebraska. He finished his junior year with 33 tackles to rank 10th on the team. Monroe saw action in 11 games, but most of his 18 tackles were special teams stops. So there’s an opening here for someone to step up, and Wade could be the guy. A former five-star recruit out of Clairton (Pa.) High, Wade intercepted 14 passes during his spectacular high school career. He enrolled early at Penn State and went on to play in 12 games as a true freshman, both on special teams and at cornerback, finishing with 31 tackles to rank 12th on the team. The Lions have a redshirt freshman safety whom they like a lot in Jonathan Sutherland, but with Apke and Marcus Allen gone, Wade should have a much bigger role as a sophomore than he did in his debut season. Elsewhere, receiver Dae’Lun Darien is listed at linebacker on Penn State’s latest roster after starting out at wide receiver. At 6-4, 212 pounds, Darien is too lanky for the Mike position, but he might be able to supply some needed depth at the Will linebacker spot behind Cam Brown. It’s also possible that with a number of veteran wideouts returning and three more blue-chippers on the way in the most recent recruiting class, the coaching staff didn’t see an opportunity for Darien on offense and wanted to find a role for him in which he could potentially make an on-field impact. On offense, it wouldn’t be totally surprising to see Ryan Bates return to guard, where there’s a starting position open. If the coaching staff likes Will Fries and Chasz Wright at tackle – and they certainly held their own against Washington – then this is a move that could happen. Of course, it’s also possible that the staff is happy with what it’s got on the offensive front and will be looking to keep the position changes to a minimum this spring. Franklin also announced at his press conference Monday that walk-on OL Hunter Kelly will practice this spring at DT to help provide depth along the DL.



5. Who’s going to step forward at the place-kicking spot?