5 Penn State football thoughts after the Nittany Lions' media day

STATE COLLEGE -- Summer camp practice No. 2 is in the books for the Penn State football program, and so too is the team's annual media day inside of Beaver Stadium. Some health and safety protocols were in place, as James Franklin and his coordinators were interviewed via ZOOM instead of a packed media room near the south tunnel, and players who were sorted by position group chatted with reporters from a distance along the sidelines from end zone to end zone. All that aside, it was still the closest thing to a "normal" media session, and there were many questions to be asked and plenty of things to learn. Here are my top five takeaways from the event.

A Penn State helmet sits between two footballs at the Nittany Lions team media day on Aug. 7, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. BWI photo

1. Cain is ready to roll

Penn State will use all of its scholarship running back this fall, and that group will be at its best with a healthy Noah Cain. Fortunately for position coach Ja'Juan Seider and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, the third-year ballcarrier is ready to go after a lower-body injury ended his 2020 season after just one series. "He looked 100% to me [Friday]," Seider said. "He carried the ball well, he ran the ball well, he was mentally sharp yesterday. It's good to have him back." Added Cain: "I feel 100 percent, but I need to get tackled, just get hit, to get back in the mix of everything. I'm going to give everything I got. I'm just appreciative and grateful."

2. Common themes led transfers to Penn State

After chatting with Derrick Tangelo, Arnold Ebiketie, John Lovett, Eric Wilson, and Johnny Dixon (AJ Lytton was not available), one thing became clear: They all picked Penn State for pretty much the same reason when deciding to leave their previous school for this one. "It's really a combination of a great situation to come into, great coaches, and a great team feeling that I've heard about a lot," Wilson said. The offensive lineman's fellow newcomers each offers a similar explanation for how they ended up here. Tangelo had a past relationship with the coaching staff, Ebiketie wanted to learn from John Scott Jr., Lovett connected immediately with Ja'Juan Seider, and Dixon wanted to compete in a top-tier cornerbacks room. All five of them interacted with their teammates like they were longtime members of the roster and not just here six months or less. It was another sign that these guys should have no problem finding playing time this fall.

3. Yurcich is the man for the job

The video above does a lot better job of providing the sense that Mike Yurcich is 100 percent the right man to lead the Lions' offense and take it to another level that hasn't really been seen since 2016. The new Nittany Lions offensive coordinator is relatable, confident, and direct. He has a vision and can articulate it well. He has thrived everywhere he's been. And he's not about to let any member of his attack down from a developmental perspective. In other words, Yurcich will take as much time as is needed to make sure no one is left behind. That said, expectations are high, and doing things the right way every time is a must.

It's still another three weeks and change until Penn State takes the field at Wisconsin, but it's hard to imagine that fans will be disappointed by what they see.

4. How will the Lions move on without Isaac?

In case you missed it, head coach James Franklin said that Adisa Isaac is likely to miss the entire 2021 season due to an injury that was unrelated to football. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry said giving Jesse Luketa time at defensive end is "part of the plan". The veteran said he hopes to make Isaac proud each time he takes a rep at that position. Then, there is Ebiketie, Nick Tarburton, Amin Vanover (who could play end or tackle), Smith Vilbert, and Zuriah Fisher who will also fight for snaps. The good news is that there are plenty of options. The bad news is that they have very limited experience, which could be a problem as the team aims to find two new starters and virtually all first-time backups. "Obviously, it's unfortunate about Adisa," Pry said. "I was excited about him as much as anybody. He's a tremendous athlete and a tremendous young man. I look forward to his return. "But we've got a good group. Like I said, we've digested this. It's part of the game. We've all been around it. It's full steam ahead and the plan is to continue to get better."

5. Final word