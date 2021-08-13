5 things we know about Penn State a week into camp: Friday's 5th Quarter

Friday marks the one week mark since James Franklin kicked off his eighth training camp at Penn State, and the Nittany Lions are rolling along smoothly. The march to the 2021 season did start with a speed bump, of course, as the program revealed that end Adisa Isaac would miss significant time, which will probably amount to the whole season. The good news for Lions fans is that it had been known about internally for quite some time, which allowed for plans to be in place long before the news became public. Otherwise, it's so far, so good seven days into the grueling grind to game day. Have all questions been answered? No, and every position battle is still in full swing, too. However, there are a few things to be confident about, even after just a handful of practices. We spotlight those in this week's Friday Fifth Quarter.

A 'We Are Penn State' banner hangs at the far end of the Nittany Lions' outdoor football practice fields on Aug. 11, 2021. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

1. After Clifford, much growth and work is needed

Penn State has no choice but to be OK with having just three scholarship quarterbacks this fall, because that's all it has on the roster. The program searched through the transfer portal for a possible addition after Will Levis moved on to Kentucky, where he might start, while Micah Bowens left for an equal-sized quarterback room at Oklahoma, where he'll back up Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler, but a fit was never found. It leaves returning starter Sean Clifford as the only member of coordinator Mike Yurcich's room with any experience, and while Ta'Quan Roberson has improved over two seasons on campus, it's still hard to watch both the open practices back in the spring and the couple of chances we've had so far this summer and feel like he'd be game ready at a moment's notice if Clifford goes down or otherwise has to leave a contest. Then, with Christian Veilleux, he missed all of his senior season because of the pandemic, and while his frame is huge, weight is needed to hold up in the Big Ten, from this point of view.

Penn State football quarterbacks Christian Veilleux and Ta'Quan Roberson at practice on Aug. 11, 2021. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

It will certainly be exciting to watch both players progress as the season progresses, and of course one will have to be labeled as the backup, but it was always known that the numbers here could one day lead to a tricky situation, and that fact hasn't changed during the start of camp.

2. This could be James Franklin's best coaching staff

Franklin has hit much more than he has missed when it comes to hiring assistant coaches during his time as a head coach, both at Vanderbilt and with the Nittany Lions, but the group he has assembled this year might just be his best to date. Yurcich is a mad scientist of sorts who connects with his players, has a proven system that works, and brings loads of liveliness to the practice field and meeting rooms. Anthony Poindexter is the same way whether he's encouraging the safeties or imparting his considerable wisdom to help another part of the defense. Ty Howle fits in with the oldtimers and newcomers alike, knows the Franklin and Penn State way, and connects with recruits as well as he does the current tight ends on the roster.

John Scott Jr., Taylor Stubblefield, and Phil Trautwein are all tremendous teachers with great playing track records who will put their players in even better positions now that they can teach their craft and techniques in a hands-on manner. And, of course, we all know what the roster and program are getting with Brent Pry, Terry Smith, Joe Lorig, and Ja'Juan Seider. Add in the off-field part, which includes a recruiting office bolstered by Kenny Sanders’ return and the additions of Alan Zematis and Hunter Carson to an already stacked room under Andy Frank, mix in all the medical, academic, and other personnel, and you have a group from top to bottom that knows what it takes to win both on and off the field and can communicate how to get there, and that counts for a lot before a regular season snap is even taken.

3. Practice field additions add a nice touch for current players and recruits

Two things stand out in a very noticeable way when visitors walk onto the outdoor practice fields that sit between Holuba Hall and the Lasch Building. A giant TV monitor now allows players and coaches to review plays in real-time to either celebrate successes or diagnose and fix mistakes. Above it is game and play clocks for everyone to see. Both undoubtedly help make the current players better while ensuring that practices are more efficient, but each is a recruiting tool, too, once prospects can come to town again to check them out. You can see them below.

A giant screen outside of Holuba Hall allows for real-time replay review during Penn State practice. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

A game and play clock now sits high above the outdoor Penn State football practice fields. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

4. Freshmen will play, but maybe in a place they're not familiar with

It's too early for the staff to make their green/yellow/red light determinations when it comes to which freshmen will burn a redshirt, which will play in four games or less, and which will not see action or maybe see a snap or two in one contest at best. Penn State's Class of 2021 has plenty of talent in it, however, so we know at least some of its members will see the field, and it might be at a spot they never played before. Confused? Allow Franklin to explain. "One of the things we're going to talk about here pretty soon is, what players would be willing to burn a redshirt for a special teams role, and that kind of starts to help us kind of get an idea of guys that, maybe we can get some reps on special teams early on, while their offensive, defensive roles grow, but even if it didn't, would you still want to play as a true freshman?" he said. "Obviously, the four games helps with that a little bit, but that's one of the notes that I got written down to talk to the staff about. I want to start having those discussions by position." Franklin's comments came in response to a question about Liam Clifford, so maybe he's in line for that kind of opportunity, but other first-year players surely will be, as well.

5. Scrimmages will set the table for deciding who starts, plays key roles