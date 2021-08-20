5 new Penn State training camp thoughts after 2 weeks: Friday's 5th Quarter

Penn State concludes its second week of camp today, which means only eight days remain until the team transitions into game week mode to focus fully on Wisconsin. The program has opened three practices to the media, but interviews have been more insightful than those viewing opportunities in terms of getting a read on who's stepping up and standing out as position battles take place across the depth chart. In this week's Friday Fifth Quarter, we offer a quintet of thoughts about the team after 14 days of learning how it is operating so far.

Penn State head coach James Franklin during the Nittany Lions practice on Aug. 7, 2021. BWI photo/Ryan Snyder

1. All aboard the Brandon Smith hype train

It's no secret that many people are expecting Brandon Smith to be a star in Penn State's defense this fall. The expectations are already enormous for the Virginia native as he prepares for his third season in a Nittany Lion uniform, and after seeing him in person a couple of times this month, I'm ready to add to them. Smith, who checks in at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, just looks different compared to some of his fellow linebackers from a physique standpoint, and his body has filled out in a prototypical way under the direction of Dwight Galt and the strength staff. If the on-field instincts and tackling abilities match his looks, Smith is going to take the nation by storm as soon as the season begins. That may sound like hyperbole, but it's also easy to envision.

2. Is the defensive end picture coming into focus?

Penn State has been planning for some time to be without Adisa Isaac for much of if not the entirety of the 2021 season, even if the news only became official in a public space back on Aug. 7. The extra prep time is undoubtedly vital when compared to, say, an injury a week into camp, but still, the Lions entered drills with Temple transfer Arnold Ebketie at one starting spot, and the rest of the snaps were up for grabs. Fourteen days later, the picture is seemingly a bit clearer, however. A healthy Nick Tarburton now feels like a shoo-in for first-team reps, while the rotation behind him is expected to include heavy doses of Jesse Luketa and Smith Vilbert while, Zuriah Fisher, Hakeem Beamon, and maybe even Amin Vanover work into the mix as well. It is by no means an experienced group, but as many were quick to point out, Isaac was not overly game-tested either. Thus, position coach John Scott Jr., will need to spend September sorting things out with hopes that camp shows him enough to be able to do so sooner rather than later.



3. KSL or CSB seems to be the answer for receiver No. 3

Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington are clearly Penn State's top two receivers, but questions remain about the third and fourth options. After listening to position coach Taylor Stubblefield speak via ZOOM on Wednesday night, it feels reasonable to work under the assumption that KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Cam Sullivan-Brown may have separated themselves from the pack for those two spots. "He's had some moments this fall camp where he's done a tremendous job of having that light come on that says, You know what, okay, I might not have executed the way I needed to execute. I'm not gonna let that get me down," Stubblefield said about Lambert-Smith. "And you know what, let's get this next play. So he would be one that I think is moving in that direction." On Sullivan-Brown, he added: " I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. I do believe that he's going to have some very big plays this season, whether it's going to be moving the chains on a third down, or getting in that end zone. I like CSB. I really do like him, and I'm excited to see what he's going to do as well." More: Penn State assistant Taylor Stubblefield assesses group ahead of '21 season Others will undoubtedly see snaps this fall, but at least for now, it feels like the top four has been found.

4. Let's talk quarterbacks

We won't spend a lot of time on this section, but how can one write anything about Penn State practice and not address the most important position on the roster? This offseason, Sean Clifford has said and done all the right things and appears to be in lockstep with what new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is asking of him, which is a good sign entering the season. It has to translate to the field, of course, but it would be accurate to say that things sound like they are moving in the right direction. Another fair point is one everyone figured but bears repeating: Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux are working hard to improve and prepare to direct the attack if they are called upon, but unlike in years past, it's certainly not a backup situation to feel great about at the moment. Again, that's not a surprising take but is one observers and fans must remember if Clifford struggles early in the year.

5. Two big curiosities for Week 3 of camp