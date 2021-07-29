4-star OL Joe Crocker talks Penn State visit, recruitment outlook

Nashville, Tenn., four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker came away impressed by everything he saw at Penn State following a recent unofficial visit.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle from Franklin Road Academy did not participate in the program's camp last Sunday but did spend plenty of time with multiple members of the coaching staff while also checking out different parts of campus, the facilities, and more.

Lions offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and tight ends coach Ty Howle have been Crocker's primary points of contact in State College. He did not leave town with an offer but hopes to visit again in the fall.



