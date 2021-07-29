4-star OL Joe Crocker talks Penn State visit, recruitment outlook
Nashville, Tenn., four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker came away impressed by everything he saw at Penn State following a recent unofficial visit.
The 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle from Franklin Road Academy did not participate in the program's camp last Sunday but did spend plenty of time with multiple members of the coaching staff while also checking out different parts of campus, the facilities, and more.
Lions offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and tight ends coach Ty Howle have been Crocker's primary points of contact in State College. He did not leave town with an offer but hopes to visit again in the fall.
"Coach Trautwein, I've been talking to him for a good bit, and Coach Howle, I talked to him, and it’s been good getting to build a relationship with him and talking about his past, and coaching career, and how he got where he is, and Coach Trautwein doing the same. It was great to be there and meet them in person," Crocker said.
