Four-star Class of 2023 linebacker Jordan Hall was on Penn State's campus on Friday, and had positive things to say about the experience.

Hall, a 6-foot-3, 228-pound prospect out of Florida's IMG Academy, is beginning a summer laden with visits, and found himself impressed with what he saw in Happy Valley.

"I love it, and I think my family loved it too," he said. "It felt very family oriented. The facilities aregreat. The coaches were great. We loved everything about it."