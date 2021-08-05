30 Penn State football thoughts 30 days before the 2021 season begins

Penn State opens its 2021 season 30 days from now with a trip to Wisconsin. The Lions last visited Camp Randall in 2013, when it left with a 31-24 victory. All-time, the blue and white hold a 10-9 advantage, including the Big Ten title game victory at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis back in 2019. The Badgers' last win in the series came in 2011 at home. There will be plenty of time to dissect that contest, but as we continue to countdown to kickoff, it's time for 30 quick-hit thoughts on the Nittany Lions and things that surround their upcoming slate.

Penn State coach James Franklin and his team are looking forward to more chances to celebrate this fall. BWI photo

Numbers game

One: Day remains until Penn State camp kicks off on Friday. Two: Seasons for Taylor Stubblefield, which makes him the first Nittany Lions receivers coach to enter a second year since Josh Gattis. Three: The number of scholarship quarterbacks in Mike Yurcich's room: Sean Clifford, Ta'Quan Roberson, and Christian Veilleux. Four: A quartet of scholarship running backs return with experience in Noah Cain, Devyn Ford, Caziah Holmes, and Keyvone Lee.

Five: Division-I transfers joined the program this offseason: Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, end Arnold Ebiketie, corner Johnny Dixon, back John Lovett, and guard Eric Wilson. Six: This year marks Brent Pry's sixth season of leading the Nittany Lions' defense. Seven: Ty Howle has spent this many years with the Lions so far: Five as a player, one as an analyst, and now starts one as the tight ends coach. Eight: Number of years the Lions' longest-tenured regular position coach, Terry Smith, has been on staff. Nine: How many games Penn State will have to win in 2021 to go over its listed Las Vegas win total of 8.5. Ten: Players coached by James Franklin have been first- or second-round NFL Draft picks to date.

10 predictions with potential in 2021

1. Penn State will score first at Wisconsin. 2. The Lions will top Ball State in Week 2 by at least three touchdowns. 3. Kalen King, Sander Sahaydak, and Kobe King are the three freshmen who will top the four-game mark and thus burn their redshirt in 2021. 4. A perfect September would equal four wins, and Franklin's program will get there. 5. The corner who wears this number, Tariq Castro-Fields, will join Jaquan Brisker in the All-American conversation by the middle of October.

Corner Tariq Castro-Fields returned to make a statement in 2021. Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics

6. Jahan Dotson will catch a touchdown pass and return a punt for a touchdown in the same game this fall. 7. Noah Cain has just seven career receptions to date. He doubles that number, at worst, this fall. 8. In honor of his number, Marquis Wilson will make a start at receiver this fall after switching positions in the spring. 9. Another play on a jersey number, Joey Porter Jr., will have at least three interceptions. 10. Sean Clifford will throw 10 touchdowns over his first four games. He's tossed nine over that stretch in each of the last two seasons.

10 random thoughts for the road

1. Penn State's Class of 2022 appears to be complete, but the Lions will add two more players and lose one to a decommitment by the early signing day in December, finishing with 25. 2. It will be announced that one player will either miss time or be unable to play this fall by the end of August. This is a reoccurring theme over the last eight years during training camp that the Lions would love to avoid. 3. Making Auburn the full-stadium Whiteout game will make everyone wondering why it isn't the Michigan contest understand why before all is said and done. 4. It will take only until Villanova week for the Potters Mills Gap construction to be a point of frustration, becoming simply the newest choke point for traffic coming to and from Beaver Stadium. 5. Week 5 was to be the Lions' bye before the Big Ten adjusted the schedule earlier this year. Riding a wave of momentum into October and a home date with Indiana will ultimately be a good thing.