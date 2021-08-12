3 Thursday Penn State post-practice thoughts as summer camp continues

STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State held its fifth practice of summer camp on Thursday as the Nittany Lions' march toward the opener at Wisconsin on Sept. 4 continues. Media members were let inside to catch a glimpse of the action outside of Holuba Hall for about 25 minutes on what turned into a sunny, and hot, evening here following rainstorms earlier in the day. Special teams work was ongoing when the gates opened, and once that finished, staples of a James Franklin practice like ball security drills and fundamental work that touches nearly every role on the roster came next. From there, some position-specific tasks took place before the event was closed to anyone besides those within the program again. Here are three thoughts following both the on-field activities and a handful of interviews after the work wrapped up.

The Penn State logo is seen on a football team speaker that sits outside of the outdoor practice fields in State College on Wed., Aug., 11 2021 in State College. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

1. The feeling at practice

One can easily wonder how much of what is shown during an obvious open portion of practice actually exists throughout the rest of it, but since it is all there is to work with, we'll start there. Like every college football program, the on-field work is scripted down to the minute, from one-on-one competitions that pit offense versus defense and position mate against position mate to routine fundamental work, general installation, and time management situations, among other things. During James Franklin's eight years here, the media viewing session has typically featured some variation of stretching, position drills, maybe some blocking work, a live period or two, and special teams action, and so while we don't see everything, for obvious reasons, that consistency allows for at least some year over year analysis to be done.

Wednesday's work was standard fare: The energy level was high, hands-on coaching was happening all over the field, and playful banter was the name of the game when it came time to matchup and compete. Yet, there was something of a relaxed nature to it all. There was no feeling of tension despite the struggles of last season and no vibe of negativity, even when things weren't running as they were supposed to be. What does that mean for the season ahead? It's pure guesswork, of course, but you wouldn't have known while watching the coaches at work that Mike Yurcich, Anthony Poindexter, and Ty Howle (as a coach) were newcomers to camp or that Brent Pry had been through this countless times as a longtime Franklin assistant. Instead, everyone had the same high-intensity level and the players were responding across the board. The takeaway from this vantage point is that throughout the 2020 season there was often a feeling of frustration and anxiousness, which losing brings of course, but that's gone now, and there's a singular focus on both improving and doing it as a team. Was that missing as much as we thought it was last year? Maybe and maybe not, but it is there now, and that can only be seen as a good thing as camp rolls on.

2. Yes, the running backs room is loaded

Nothing more than the roster and a link to Penn State's past recruiting classes is needed to realize that position coach Ja'Juan Seider's running backs room has almost unlimited potential, but seeing it in person, with the pads on, reinforces that. Seider has such an easygoing style that clearly resonates with his charges, who know when it's time to be serious and when it might be OK to joke around a bit. Collectively, they almost glide as they move from station to station around the field to put in the work necessary to be ready for game day. "I've been real pleased with it," Franklin said. "I think we have one of the stronger running back rooms in the country. Ja'Juan has done a great job of coaching and developing and recruiting at that position, plus they're really good guys. They work well together, they challenge each other. More: Franklin presser takeaways

"We're also big believers that we're going to play three backs, that the days of the feature back in college football I think are gone. We want to play three backs. I think it's hard to play four. You better have a fourth ready, because one of those three will get dinged up, and then it will just go to a three-man rotation with that new guy in there. I do think we have four backs that we could play with." So who will the top three or four be? That's what must be figured out during live scrimmage work later this month, but between Noah Cain, Keyvone Lee, Caziah Holmes, Devyn Ford, and John Lovett, the options are endless and the pool of talent is extremely deep.

3. Dialing in the details

We'll close out with some quick-hit thoughts: --It was really interesting to hear both Franklin and Poindexter say that "the light is coming on" for former four-star safety Tyler Rudolph. He surely has plenty to do if he hopes to beat out Ji'Ayir Brown, Keaton Ellis, or Jonathan Sutherland for the top spot, but he's surely in the mix for playing time if nothing else. --Derrick Tangelo is a massive human being in pads. He should be, of course, at a listed 6-foot-2, 308 pounds, but he really looks like an intimidating force with all the gear on.

Derrick Tangelo cracks a smile during Penn State football practice on Aug. 11, 2021. BWI photo/Ryan Snyder