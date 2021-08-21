3 questions for Sandy Barbour before the PSU AD's Saturday news conference
Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour will speak with the media for the first time this summer on Saturday.
The list of topics that can, and will, be discussed are endless ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. College sports is changing seemingly by the day, what with conference realignment (and maybe a new alliance), NIL, and more all happening at once, and that's not to mention the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Depending on one's point of view or area of interest, the top three questions Barbour will face later today could be different, but here's one list while we wait for the Q&A with reporters to begin.
1. Capacity and COVID-19 protocols at Beaver Stadium
Penn State announced earlier this year that Beaver Stadium would be at 100 percent capacity for the 2021 football season in addition to tailgating returning, among other things.
Entering today, we have no reason to believe that still isn't the case just two Saturdays before the regular season begins and 21 until Ball State visits Beaver Stadium for the home opener on Sept. 11, but it's easily the answer fans will be most interested in hearing.
That's because the university has an indoor mask mandate, for starters, but in addition to that, universities around the country are putting a variety of COVID-19 mitigation protocols in place as the delta variant spreads. Some schools are requiring face coverings outdoors, and Tulane was the first to put a requirement into place that says fans must either show proof of vaccination or present a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of the game to enter the stadium.
What is changing at Penn State, if anything?
Again, it's important to stress that nothing new has been hinted at, reported, or announced ahead of Barbour's chat with the media. But, the questions are going to come up, and how they are answered will help all of us understand what to expect on game days in State College this fall.
2. What are the Big Ten COVID-19 rules?
Back at Big Ten Media Day in July, conference commissioner Kevin Warren had this to say about COVID-19 policies as it related to things like testing what happens if a team doesn't have enough players, and so on:
"One of the things that we're working on right now is the fact that our schools are finalizing their proposed policies and procedures for the fall. We'll get that information in early August. We'll combine it, and then we'll get together with our chancellors and presidents and other key constituents to make the determination as far as how we handle the fall. I mean, one of the things I did learn last year is to make sure that we are methodical and thoughtful, that we bring people together.
"And so we're right where we wanted to be, is that it will be a decentralized decision-making process. As soon as we gather all the information from our schools in early August, we'll finalize our policies to make sure that we pressure test it as much as we possibly can and then we'll make sure that we release it to everyone in the media and in the public. But we will have that done prior to our first game 37 days away from today."
Well, now less than two weeks remain until kickoff, and that information still has not been released publically. Barbour should be able to offer some insight on the matter, however, as kickoff approaches, and at the very least, she'll be asked multiple times to.
3. Talkin' money
Every college was hit hard by the financial realities posed by the pandemic, but some were able to weather it better than others, and the same can be said for athletic departments.
Barbour will be asked for an update on where things stand, specifically as it relates to both donation campaigns and the general ability to continue upgrading various facilities across campus, from Lasch and Holuba to practice areas for the basketball and wrestling teams, among others.
Ultimately, fans want to hear that, despite all of the challenges in 2020, the department sits in OK-enough shape to at least continue planning some projects while possibly preparing to move forward on others.
Oh, and yes, a question about the future of Beaver Stadium will surely be asked, too.
And, a bonus money thought: Barbour will be asked to address the reported alliance being formed between the Big Ten, PAC-12, and ACC, which will be very interesting to hear.
