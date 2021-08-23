3 questions for Penn State to answer with one week left in training camp

Just 12 days separate Penn State from the 2021 season opener at Wisconsin, and the Nittany Lions football team still has plenty of questions to answer before it boards a plane to Madison. There are position battles to be won, an offense to be unveiled, and new coaches at a few key spots who must make decisions about who will start and what the backup rotation will look like. What are the three big questions on our mind as the final week of training camp kicks off? In the latest BWI Roundtable, Nate Bauer, David Eckert, and Greg Pickel pick one a piece to kick off the final non-game week Monday.

Nate Bauer

There's a scene in Rounders that seems particularly apt as this Penn State season draws ever closer. Ed Norton's character, Worm, fresh out of a jail stint, is discussing all the advancements he's made as a card player with Mike McDermott. Forgetting the fact that those advancements are of the cheating variety, there's one piece of the puzzle he needs before he can get started on his path to redemption. "I know you know this feeling..you know this feeling very well," Worm says. "I mean, you got your table all set up, your fork, your knife, your A1 sauce.. "All you need is the steak." Ladies and gentlemen, this might be something of an oversimplification, but Penn State's steak has a name this season, and it is Sean Burke Clifford. James Franklin ousted Kirk Ciarrocca to bring in his white whale at offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich. Many of the offensive personnel questions appear to have reasonable, if not outright enthusiastically optimistic, answers. And the Nittany Lions' defense and special teams have more upside than down. But if Penn State fans, or the program they root for, want to feel satiated this season, Clifford's performance is in so many ways going to dictate the end result. Whether or not Clifford can provide a rock solid answer before boarding a plane to Madison is another matter entirely, but there's little doubt that his play is the ingredient most necessary and critical, and the least knowable, as that day gets closer. This week marks yet another opportunity for Clifford to start to deliver those answers to the affirmative.

David Eckert

To me, the question that will define Penn State football's season is the following: Can new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich work his magic on the Nittany Lion offense, and can he do so quickly? Penn State's offense was inconsistent, uninspired and, frankly, disorganized for much of the 2020 season, and James Franklin's remedy for that was to go out and hire a big name, who has helped lead a handful of truly exciting offenses over the last few seasons. If Penn State's offense can roll, it will paper over a lot of the cracks present elsewhere on the roster. Yurcich doesn't have much time to get there with Wisconsin up first.

