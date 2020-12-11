BlueWhiteIllustrated - 3-2-1: Wrapping it up

Back with another Friday afternoon 3-2-1 offering some musings, news, notes, and observations from BWI editor Nate Bauer. With the Nittany Lions getting set for their final home game of the 2020 season against Michigan State (or is it the final game, period? Or is it not the final home game? Who knows?) let’s take a look at the week that was. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Beaver Stadium will have no fans in attendance on Saturday.

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1) Senior day, like everything else, is spoiled. Where else can we start but with the Friday morning announcement from Penn State that changing guidelines from Pennsylvania and the university itself mean no parents or families will be at Saturday’s Senior Day at Beaver Stadium? Already shifting the time of the game on Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to noon, the news comes as one final blow to Penn State’s players and their families in a season that has been chaotic and unstable in the very worst senses of the words. "As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff has been our top priority. We follow the state and university health guidelines, which continue to evolve based on the changing conditions. As such, we will not be permitted to host spectators at our athletic competitions beginning Saturday, Dec. 12,” Penn State’s announcement reads. "We are extremely disappointed for our football seniors, their parents, and their families. They have been looking forward to their Senior Day and making arrangements to attend Saturday’s game, so this timing has proven difficult for all parties. However, we understand the gravity of the pandemic and know this decision was made with the health and safety of our communities at the forefront." Fair, and fine, and potentially a final reminder of the actual costs for so many people that have gone into making this season a reality. And, to be clear, as indicated by Penn State’s head coach James Franklin, none of that is to say that the benefits have not outweighed those costs. Certainly, the opportunity to play is something that these players, their parents, and the coaches all fought vigorously to have. But with the season coming to a close, whether that’s this weekend if next weekend’s “Championship Weekend” falls through, or next weekend if there is no bowl, or even after a bowl sometime in a few weeks, the bottom line is that Franklin can’t now say whether or not he feels it was all worth it. “That's a good question. Right now in the heat of it all, it's hard to answer that, because, to me, I'm not just looking at it from football. I'm looking at the whole picture,” Franklin said. “When all these decisions were made, it was hard to predict how this was going to play out. You look at the Big Ten in general, you look at the records in the Big Ten, there have been a few programs that have been able to do it, but I don't know if there's ever been a year like this in the Big Ten from a competitive standpoint, pretty much across the board. But it's hard to predict, and I think we're in a position where it's still hard to predict what the future holds. When this is going to end? When this is going to change? How are we going to get back to normal? “The burden and the weight that Wayne Sebastianelli and Dr. Greg Billy and Andy Mutnan and all our trainers, the burden that they have felt. Because their responsibility is to keep everybody safe and healthy, no matter what. And then, my responsibility is to reinforce what they're telling me, and also to try to find a way to play football within those parameters. So it's been tough.” Add this weekend’s turn of events to that laundry list of the year’s disappointments for Penn State football past the superficial level of its record and performance.

2) Brent Pry should have made changes sooner. The man said it himself, so this isn’t editorializing as much as it is reporting the reality of what happened to Penn State’s defense this season. Unable to fully acclimate with each other in the opening weeks of the season, for a variety of reasons, Pry acknowledged that he should have made fundamental, philosophical changes in his approach from a broader perspective. “I think they've settled back down and again, I think you see some things happen that you correct in spring ball, that you correct in camp, things that you fix,” Pry said. “And to be honest, I did a poor job. I should have scaled things back earlier. Without having spring and having an insufficient camp, I should have scaled things back. We were trying to do too much, which compounded the issue. “And there's no doubt in my mind when we scaled things back, we started to see improvement, coupled with the guys' approach and getting back to basics and fundamentals.” Added to his critique of team-tackling this season, particularly at his linebacker position, and particularly without anything resembling a working, full-contact preseason camp, Pry specifically critiqued tackling in space, said he was largely satisfied with tackling in the box, and noted that he has seen improvement through the course of the year. The Nittany Lions, of course, have limited their opponents to fewer than 20 points in each of the past two weeks for the first time this season.

3) Tariq Castro-Fields could be back Just on a personnel note for Saturday, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields could be available after missing the past four games for unspecified reasons, according to Franklin. “We would love to have Tariq back this week. Each week, he's been great in meetings, his leadership has been phenomenal,” Franklin said. “I think in some ways sitting back and coaching and watching and leading, he's learned a lot about football, I think he's learned a lot about our team, and I think he's learned a lot about himself. “The conversations that I've had with Terry this week is we think there's a good chance that we're going to have Tariq this game, but it's similar to what it's been. It'll depend on how the week goes, and then also what our trainers and doctors and Tariq feel late in the week and come game day. But I know talking to Terry earlier this week, he felt like we're closer to actually getting it done, which think would be a huge boost for our team.”

Could Tariq Castro-Fields be back this week for the Nittany Lions?

TWO QUESTIONS

1) Will the avalanche of sacks return? Honestly, maybe not, at least, not the way Pry assessed Penn State’s pass rush this season. Currently ranked No. 64 nationally for team sacks, averaging 2.14 per outing, the Nittany Lions are well behind their pace of 3.46 a season ago, a number that put them at seventh overall. That bottom-line number of sacks, however, is not necessarily the barometer it used to be, according to Pry. “I don't feel any different than I have in the past. You'd like to bat about 100 percent on drop back situations where you have one on ones. You don't want to feel like the quarterback is back there milking the ball, and there hasn't been a lot of times I've felt like that, starting with Indiana,” Pry said. “The sack production isn't what it's been, but we've also had some philosophical changes in our approach in some things we felt we needed to do better in containing quarterbacks. Hips at him and pocket integrity, an area where we didn't feel like we were good enough going into the season.” A deeper dive into the analytics somewhat backs up Pry’s assessment. According to Pro Football Focus’ advanced metrics, the Nittany Lions grade out at 81.8 in the pass rush this season, good for 19th nationally in the category and No. 8 among all Power Five programs. “It's one thing, it can be great, you could have 40-plus sacks a year, but you have to look at some other things that go along with that because sack numbers don't equate to great defense all the time. You look statistically, there are some other things that come into play there,” Pry said. “Quarterback scrambling has been a liability for us, and it's something that we wanted to address this offseason, and the mentality a little bit has changed there, particularly with spread sets. “So I wouldn't say I'm disappointed. Would I like to see a few more quarterbacks on the ground? Yeah, I would, but there's not a lot of snaps where I can look at it and say, we're not good enough right here, we're not good enough right here, we're not good enough right here. It hasn't really been that situation.”

2) Will any seniors return? Tuesday, Franklin largely danced around the question when asked if Penn State might explore the possibility of any of its 12 seniors returning for another year. Given the NCAA’s decision to provide a free year of eligibility for all of its fall sports participants, each would have the opportunity to return based solely on the framework provided by college football’s governing body. However, in the context of the financial restraints being put on even major athletic departments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout, and the implications that extend to the recruiting sphere, Franklin seemed to suggest that next year’s scholarship number would continue to be 85 for the Nittany Lions. With eight scholarships among the senior class and a likely incoming crop of 17 or 18 recruits in the Class of 2021, something would have to give, but Pry suggested that there are possibilities at work. “There's a lot of guys. You talk about Brisker potentially coming back and guys like Castro-Fields and guys that didn't have the season they wanted or hoped and are excited about what the future could hold,” Pry said. “I think that's where this thing is, that goes across the board with everybody, from Oweh to Castro to Brisker to any of them, Shelton, I think the conversation is on the table with everybody. It's uncharted waters for all of us.”

