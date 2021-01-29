Penn State's list of players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal increased by two Thursday afternoon as second-string quarterback Will Levis and Sam linebacker Lance Dixon both made the move. They join a list that also includes, in order of their decisions, DT Judge Culpepper, DT Antonio Shelton, OL C.J. Thorpe, safety Drew Hartlaub, QB Micah Bowens, and WR T.J. Jones.

Given that Shelton was a fifth-year senior and Hartlaub a walk-on, without getting lost in semantics, we'll call the Nittany Lions' outgoing number six this offseason. They've been offset by incoming transfers of RB John Lovett from Baylor, CB Johnny Dixon from South Carolina, DT Derrick Tangelo from Duke, DE Arnold Ebiketie from Temple, each of whom is already on Penn State's campus training with the program for winter workouts, as well as Harvard graduate transfer offensive lineman Eric Wilson, who announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions on Wednesday this week following the spring semester.

For a more detailed breakdown of Penn State's personnel movement to date, check out our updating tracker as well as our updating projected scholarship chart ahead of the 2021 season. Just keep in mind that, for all practical purposes, the scholarship totals for the 2021 season are going to be effectively meaningless before an eventual return to 85 overall for the 2022 season.