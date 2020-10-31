Evaluating the lead-in to Penn State's showdown with No. 3 Ohio State Saturday night at Beaver Stadium, we've got news, notes, and observations from the week that was with BWI editor Nate Bauer:

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1 - Another new normal Honestly, it hadn't even dawned on me to ask until this week. But given Penn State's 10 penalties for 100 yards last Saturday in Bloomington, the highest total in any given game since getting hit with 11 at Purdue in 2016, self-inflicted wounds became a central theme of the week. How could it not be? Three times in the third quarter at Indiana, the Nittany Lions' offense got hit with drive-altering penalties in the fringe scoring zone. On second-and-9 at Indiana's 15, Pat Freiermuth drew an offensive pass interference that derailed the Lions' first possession in the second half, pushing a Jake Pinegar field goal back to 47 yards, which he then missed. Were it not for Sean Clifford's gritty 35-yard touchdown carry on the Lions' next possession, a Rasheed Walker false start and Jahan Dotson hold would have been even more problematic. And certainly, Adisa Isaac's phantom facemask, followed by a Shaka Toney offsides, transformed Indiana's final scoring drive in regulation from what would have been second-and-17 at the Hoosiers' own 30 into a second-and-5 at Penn State's 43. Asked this week about what the team saw of the penalties when reviewing the game film, Freiermuth said what is probably already self-obvious: "At the end of the day, penalties are penalties and it's not my place to agree or disagree with them. They were called and we have to live with them," Freiermuth said. "Coach Franklin really was heavy on us on that on Sunday, kind of preaching that that's not us. I think in the last six years, total for the whole six years, I think it was like 4.6 penalties per game. We had 10 Saturday. That's not up to Penn State football. That's not how we play. "We have to work on that and be disciplined in this week at practice. Those little things, pre-snap penalties and holds and my offensive pass interference, I mean, I can't be doing that. We just gottaa continue to work and make sure that we are disciplined in practice so it translates over to the game on Saturday." The difference, of course, is that Penn State's attempt to do so this week has been different than it would under normal circumstances. Asking Franklin about how COVID-19 protocols have changed Penn State's approach to staffing officials at practices, a norm throughout his tenure to see at least eight to 10 officials at every practice, the head coach acknowledged that the approach has necessarily been different this year. "If you look at our history, we've had officials at practices pretty much routinely through training camp and through the season with the majority of our practices. With COVID. here at Penn State, we're not doing that. We usually have a full crew and we've only had two officials at, maybe a handful, maybe five or six practices, where we normally probably would have had 40 practices with officials and getting feedback constantly from them," Franklin said. "Does it play a part in it? Possibly. I think it's a fair point. I think it's a fair question. "But again, it is what it is, and ultimately I'm responsible to make sure that we play the way we typically play. All of us have to pay attention to that, myself, the staff, the players, and make sure that we're taking the feedback and making the adjustments. But I think it's a fair correlation to make based on what we've done in the past. Every state is different and every school is different in how they're handling different things. So maybe other programs are still able to do that." The obvious disclaimer here is that the overall impact of having not had officials at day-to-day practices this year on Penn State's performance last Saturday is an unknown. Certainly, other programs around the Big Ten and the country are dealing with unfamiliar changes to routines, in some cases longstanding ones at that. But when considering the factors most attributable to Penn State's loss last week, there's little sense in denying that the penalties will have to play out differently Saturday night against Ohio State to have any shot at upending the Buckeyes.

2 - Lance Dixon will start in place of Jesse Luketa Earning a targeting penalty for a second-half tackle last week at Indiana, starting linebacker Jesse Luketa will have to sit for the first half Saturday night against the Buckeyes. In his place, redshirt freshman Lance Dixon is set to get his first start at that Will linebacker spot and, according to Franklin, Dixon is ready and able to handle the responsibility before Luketa's return for the second half. "He always has had great athleticism. He can run, he can hit, he's got tremendous coverage and confidence in space. Those are the things that he does very well. And obviously now year two, he's really built some confidence and is a guy that we feel like can play in the boundary and to the field," Franklin said. "We're going to be young on Saturday, but we're going to be talented. Lance has earned this opportunity. So we expect him to play really well the first half and then we'll get back to a rotation after that once we get Jesse."

3 - Hoops has some news

Not to divert attention, but one week after the abrupt dismissal of Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers, a couple of news items appeared for the Nittany Lions ahead of their quickly approaching season. One is considerably more important than the other.

Source: Penn State's Sam Sessoms has received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible for the 20-21 season.



Transfer from Binghamton. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 30, 2020

Penn State faces Virginia Tech in Cassell Colesium in 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tues, Dec 8. Tip time & @ESPN channel TBA. This is the 4th Challenge game for Nittany Lions & Hokies & 10th meeting overall. #ACCB1G https://t.co/ncmtD6G6jg pic.twitter.com/8rscSwdIyg — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) October 30, 2020

Without an official plan or schedule solidified for the Big Ten yet, the scheduling note is a relatively minor one given the overall situation the program currently finds itself in. The Sessoms news, however, is significant to the on-court product the Nittany Lions produce this season. Making an immediate impression with the team and coaches this summer upon his transfer from Binghamton University, Sessoms presents a dynamic scoring option at the point guard position with the ability to make others better. He shoots it, he is a "surgeon" coming off ball screens, according to one program insider, and he makes all the right reads. On a team that's already guard-heavy coming into the season, Sessoms' eligibility somewhat complicates the rotation interim head coach Jim Ferry will have to manage, but with this year not counting against the eligibility of anyone in college basketball, it's also a nice piece to have at his disposal.

TWO QUESTIONS

1 - Have they moved on? This type of question is always impossible to say, so at the risk of sounding silly, all I'll say is that every indication from the program this week, both publicly and privately, is that the players and coaches have responded well in the face of the disappointment of last week's loss. Here's Freiermuth early in the week: "Yeah, we've moved on. Obviously, you know, it stinks during the season over the last but no we've moved on, we're focused on Ohio State right now," he said. "Obviously it's a big week and everyone knows what's at stake and, you know, we're focused on Ohio State and preparing for them." Here's Franklin on his radio show Thursday night: "They handled it well. Sunday was a tough day and Saturday night was a tough night, but the guys have handled it well. We've had a really good week of preparation. Obviously our guys are excited and motivated with Ohio State coming here," he said. "Obviously, this was supposed to be the White Out, but a little bit different environment, a different setting. But we've had a really good week of preparation and now we gotta go out play that way." But, maybe more important than simply moving on from the Indiana loss is the second, equally important component of shifting attention fully to a Buckeyes team that is going to demand the program's best. Franklin was measured throughout the week in his comments about the Buckeyes, speaking more about what Penn State has to do to give itself a chance to secure the win. But both Freiermuth and Clifford were a little more direct about what this game means to the program and to them personally. "Obviously it's disappointing being so close but then ending up losing the game both years that I've been here against Ohio State. That was part of the reason why I came back to just get the opportunity to beat them," said Freiermuth. "I'm excited for this week and I'm excited to prepare for Ohio State and I'm excited to get that opportunity Saturday night on primetime to hopefully go out and showcase what our team really is like, and how we can play, and what we're capable of. I'm just ready to go out there and prove that." And if they can? Clifford said the goal isn't to simply keep pace with the Buckeyes to give themselves a late shot at the win. Rather, defiant at the suggestion of the question that just being competitive would satisfy his team, Clifford announced his intentions clearly. "I think that we can play with any team across the country. It's not something that really goes through my mind like, oh, we can hang with this team," he said. "I'm not here to hang with Ohio State. I'm here to beat Ohio State. I wouldn't have come here if I didn't have that mentality."

2 - What's in store at the stadium? Franklin was asked about replicating the White Out environment and whether or not that would be possible Saturday night against the Buckeyes. Pretty immediately, he downplayed the notion, saying that since it couldn't be done the program wouldn't try to do so. "I would make the argument, I think that you want to avoid that. This is the reality of what we're in and embrace it, because there's programs all over the country that are trying to recreate what we have in Beaver Stadium for a whiteout," he said. "It's hard to do under normal conditions. So for us, we're just going to embrace that this is what the 2020 season is. We're excited about the opportunities and going to make the most of it." Some of what I've gathered this week contradicts that notion, though, saying that the in-stadium atmosphere will in fact look to help provide the Nittany Lions with an advantage up to the allowable limits set by the Big Ten before the approval of the season. What will that look like? Or, maybe more important, what will that sound like? The Blue Band won't be in the house. The in-house PA can only be turned up to certain levels. So, your guess is as good as mine, but I won't be surprised to see Penn State play whatever cards it has.

