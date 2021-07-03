3-2-1: Recruiting, NIL plans in place, and more

BWI editor Nate Bauer wraps up the week that was for Penn State football and athletics in his weekly 3-2-1 feature. From the latest happenings in NIL, including its official onset in the wider world of college athletics and closer to home at Penn State, to the start of a big month of decisions consequential to the Nittany Lions' Class of 2022 efforts, let's take a look at what we learned, the questions to emerge, and make a prediction. Without further ado:

Three things we learned

1) J.B. Nelson is in Penn State picked up its 13th verbal commitment for its Class of 2022 Friday afternoon when Lackawanna College offensive lineman J.B. Nelson made his pledge to the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Nelson is presently unrated by Rivals but in choosing Penn State, turned down other opportunities and offers with West Virginia, Ole Miss, Maryland and N.C. State. He also joined fellow Lackawanna commitment to the class, defensive back Tyrece Mills. According to Josh Pardini, offensive coordinator and line coach for Lackawanna, the NIttany Lions are picking up a prospect with loads of potential upon his arrival at Penn State. "He's sneaky athletic because he's never in a bad position to get back into a good position," Pardini told BWI's Greg Pickel. "It's rare that he gets beat across the face or up the field or takes a bad angle, and so you don't get to see that athleticism all the time, but what you do get to see is somebody who is just physically ready to play at the point of attack at that level. "He is one of the strongest young men that I've had the opportunity to coach, and for him to come in, he unseated an 11-game starter, that started for us in the national championship game at right tackle, and he did that in two weeks." Upon Nelson's commitment, Penn State's Class of 2022 team ranking remains unchanged at No. 8. Evaluation: Breaking down OL JB Nelson's film

Sean Clifford was among the first to announce NIL plans, appearing on Cameo. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

2) NIL is here The table for change in Nil had already been set before Pennsylvania enacted its budgetary measure Wednesday. A move that would ensure student-athletes within the commonwealth would no longer be held to any overarching prevention of profiting from their names, images and likenesses, the NCAA itself followed suit in completely undoing its previous restrictions. On Thursday, that meant the beginning of a new era in college athletics. Nationally, that meant college athletes could and would announce personal branding deals and sponsorships. At Penn State, it meant the announcement of the university's STATEment plan to help foster an educational element to the new "entrepreneurial" opportunities that would arise. But, practically speaking, it really just meant that a very unknown future had arrived in which the parameters are still unclear. Though certain restrictions are still in place to prevent partnerships with businesses deemed untoward, how Penn State's athletes actually manifest their newfound freedoms has yet to take any real shape. We previewed some of the avenues we believe will come to fruition in the near future that will provide a certain level of access between players and fans, and one that is more likely to take hold among the broader set of athletes than that of car commercials or brand endorsement opportunities.

3) Hoops hosted two last visitors before July evaluation period The week wasn't light on hoops news as Penn State men's basketball added a new important offer, welcomed two last visitors to campus before shifting into evaluation mode, and solidified another non conference opponent in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. On the recruiting front, Penn State began its string of events with an offer to Class of 2022 big man Michael Walz out of Conestoga in Berwyn, Pa. Unranked by Rivals, Walz had an offer from the Nittany Lions' previous staff and performed well enough to have that offer resurface last weekend when the new staff had an opportunity to evaluate him in action. On top of the offer, the Nittany Lions also played host to two official visitors in three-star forward Alex Karaban and three-star shooting guard Evan Mahaffey. Karaban broke down his visit and how it went with BWI's Dave Eckert afterward. Lastly in Penn State basketball, the pairings for this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge were announced this week, landing the Nittany Lions with the Miami Hurricanes. The two programs, pitting top assistant Adam Fisher with mentor Jim Larranaga, will meet at the BJC on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Two Questions

1) What's next for NIL?

This is a question that might not become clear right away, but can and will linger over college athletics just about every day in the meantime. Truly, no one seems to know what the extent of the new standards for NIL are going to be. Will Penn State's quarterback appear in local car commercials in State College? Can athletes with big social media followings leverage that into unique partnerships like we're seeing with D'Eriq King and a junk removal service in Miami? Or, are the broader ramifications going to be things like student-athletes selling off the avalanche of extra gear they receive simply as part of being Penn State student-athletes? Without clear direction from the onset, but plenty of inventive and unique initiatives already underway, there is little doubt that benefits, and problems, that haven't even been conceived yet will arise. Only through time will those elements come to the forefront, though.

2) What's next for recruiting?

This one is a little easier to answer, though the actual results remain in doubt. Let's leap to Ryan Snyder's Friday morning mailbag for the most succinct presentation of what's on tap: "Here's who we know are making a move in the days ahead: LB Keon Wylie (July 3), DT Kaleb Artis (July 4), DT Zane Durant (July 4), DE Tyreese Fearbry (July 4) and RB Nick Singleton (July 6)." Whether or not Penn State lands all of those commitments remains to be seen, of course, but the NIttany Lions' pull of Nelson on Friday afternoon seemed to get the program off to a running start in a month that is expected to see a rash of verbals.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour helped unveil Penn State's STATEment plan on Thursday afternoon. (Nate Bauer/BWI)

One Prediction: Penn State's STATEment plan will evolve